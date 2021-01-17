Thoughts aren't facts, but sometimes they can be pretty convincing. And during times of uncertainty (every day of 2021 so far, it seems), anxious thoughts have a way of hijacking the mind.

"Anxiety is a very common reaction to the unknown because it feels like a threat to our mental, physical, or emotional safety in the world," clinical psychologist Ayanna Abrams, Psy.D., tells mbg. "When anxiety crosses the threshold into distress, it can limit our ability to problem-solve effectively, begin affecting us physically, make us withdraw socially, and leave us feeling exhausted, confused, and unfulfilled."

And while we can't always control our thoughts, Abrams reminds us that we can control our reaction to them. Here are a few strategies to quell anxious thoughts as they arise and move forward into the unknown feeling a little steadier: