We’ve all been there at some point. Whether it’s an argument with a loved one, a project at work gone horribly wrong, or something far worse, we’ve all had those times when our minds just won’t let us move on. We replay the situation over and over, wondering what we could have done better. Or we feel anger, fear, or sadness grip us so tightly that it seems impossible to shift our attention elsewhere. I’ve certainly been there myself, most recently when the failure of my business (and the subsequent loss of copious time, money, and my longtime plan) drove me into depression and acute anxiety.

But I was determined to make a new plan. Not a business plan this time but simply a plan to find joy again. I dedicated 30 days to making joy my top priority and called it my "joy plan," ultimately turning my findings into a book. Once I realized that so much of my negative experience was based in my brain, and there were simple things I could do to turn it around, my thoughts, feelings, and life changed quite quickly.

Here are a few daily practices that helped me rewire my brain for joy and exit the feedback loop of worry and negativity: