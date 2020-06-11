Moving homes is an opportunity to sift through your physical possessions with a more critical eye. It forces us to examine what we've been holding onto from what hoarding behavior specialist and clutter coach Elaine Birchall, MSW calls our "prior lives" in an attempt to stay comfortable.

"Maybe you're someone who has never really developed the ability to self-soothe so you need those regular pick-me-ups and you're prepared to accept them in the form of things that can never meet your needs," Birchall tells mbg, adding that she's seen lots of people clutching onto material possessions out of fear since the pandemic began (remember the toilet paper shortages?).

The process of questioning what you really need can leave you with a lot of furniture, clothes, and other items to sell or give away—and nowhere to put them. If donation, swap, and collection sites in your area are closed due to safety concerns, head to online secondhand sellers like thredUp clothing. They'll either sell or recycle any textiles you send in. For furniture, the resale website AptDeco is still up and running in the NYC area, so look into whether a similar service exists in your neighborhood.

Moving authority and author of The Art Of Happy Moving Ali Wenzke recommends packing any leftover items in a box marked "to donate" and taking them with you to your new place. "I know it isn’t ideal to move with items you’ve mentally decluttered, but once charities can start collecting items again, they will need your gently used sheets and lamps more than ever," she says.