mindbodygreen

Close banner
News

5 Things To Keep In Mind If You're Moving During The Pandemic

Emma Loewe
mbg Senior Sustainability Editor By Emma Loewe
mbg Senior Sustainability Editor
Emma Loewe is the Sustainability Editor at mindbodygreen and the author of "The Spirit Almanac: A Modern Guide To Ancient Self Care."
Couple Moving In Together

Image by iStock

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
June 11, 2020 — 11:24 AM

So much time at home has a lot of us ready to pack up and move. That's the gist of a recent Harris Poll survey, which found that nearly one-third of Americans have recently browsed real estate websites for homes or apartments to rent or buy. Those who live in cities seem to be leading the charge. If you, too, are looking for a new place to call home during the pandemic, here are some tips on how to make sure your move is safe and as stress-free as possible.

1. You should still consider what you want to keep and what you want to (eventually) donate.

Moving homes is an opportunity to sift through your physical possessions with a more critical eye. It forces us to examine what we've been holding onto from what hoarding behavior specialist and clutter coach Elaine Birchall, MSW calls our "prior lives" in an attempt to stay comfortable.

"Maybe you're someone who has never really developed the ability to self-soothe so you need those regular pick-me-ups and you're prepared to accept them in the form of things that can never meet your needs," Birchall tells mbg, adding that she's seen lots of people clutching onto material possessions out of fear since the pandemic began (remember the toilet paper shortages?).

The process of questioning what you really need can leave you with a lot of furniture, clothes, and other items to sell or give away—and nowhere to put them. If donation, swap, and collection sites in your area are closed due to safety concerns, head to online secondhand sellers like thredUp clothing. They'll either sell or recycle any textiles you send in. For furniture, the resale website AptDeco is still up and running in the NYC area, so look into whether a similar service exists in your neighborhood.

Moving authority and author of The Art Of Happy Moving Ali Wenzke recommends packing any leftover items in a box marked "to donate" and taking them with you to your new place. "I know it isn’t ideal to move with items you’ve mentally decluttered, but once charities can start collecting items again, they will need your gently used sheets and lamps more than ever," she says.

Article continues below

2. Source your own moving supplies.

In typical times, Wenzke recommends asking friends and neighbors for moving boxes and other supplies to keep things cheap and low-waste, but that may not be feasible right now. Instead, buy recyclable cardboard boxes or clear, plastic storage containers that you can use for storage in your new place. You can also look into any reusable box rental services in your area; just make sure they are disinfecting boxes between uses with a CDC-certified cleaning solution.

3. If you're hiring movers, ask about their safety procedures and do some more prep work ahead of time to make it easier for them.

Before signing on with movers, ask them about what precautions they're taking to minimize the spread of the virus (wearing face masks during moves, taking temperatures every day, etc.). Once you find some you feel comfortable with, Wenzke says there are a few things you can do while packing to make their jobs easier and keep everyone safe come moving day: "If you plan to pack your own items, label the items with the room where they will need to go and list the contents in detail. In order to avoid unnecessary contact, place signs on the doors of your new place that identify each room, such as 'Master Bedroom' or 'Joseph’s bedroom.'" she says, adding that this can also expedite the unpacking process. "In general, try to stay out of the movers’ way and keep your mask on. Also, buy pizza for the crew. They’re working hard for you."

Article continues below

4. Once the dust has settled, give your new place a thorough clean.

While COVID-19 seems to spread mostly from person-to-person contact, the CDC says it's possible to contract the virus by touching an infected surface and then touching your nose, mouth, or eyes. To be extra safe, Wenzke recommends doing a deep clean of every surface upon arrival, focusing on high-contact areas such as doorknobs, handles, and light switches.

5. Cut yourself some slack.

Even during normal times, moving is stressful. Creating a running checklist (Wenzke has some great free templates on her website) and reserving extra time to pack and prepare can help make the process a little less chaotic. Be gentle with yourself and when snafus inevitably come up, remind yourself of what's waiting on the other side.

"The gratitude that people feel for their new spaces is unlike anything I’ve seen before," Wenzke says. "Our connection to home is stronger than ever and people are focusing on creating beautiful spaces for themselves amidst the chaos."

Want to learn how feng shui can help you create a high-vibe home and set powerful intentions to manifest your dreams? This is feng shui the modern way - no superstitions, all good vibes. Click here to register for a free session with Dana that will give you 3 tips to transform your home today!

Emma Loewe
Emma Loewe mbg Senior Sustainability Editor
Emma Loewe is the Senior Sustainability Editor at mindbodygreen and the co-author of The Spirit Almanac: A Modern Guide To Ancient Self Care, which she wrote alongside Lindsay Kellner....

More On This Topic

Beauty

Painful Burns Begone: 5 Derm-Approved Remedies To Soothe Sunburns

Jamie Schneider
Painful Burns Begone: 5 Derm-Approved Remedies To Soothe Sunburns
Beauty

Sephora Pledges To Buy 15% Of Their Inventory From Black-Owned Brands

Jamie Schneider
Sephora Pledges To Buy 15% Of Their Inventory From Black-Owned Brands
$179.99 $143.99

The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition

With Rich Roll Featuring Julie Piatt
The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition
Mental Health

5 Ways To Get To The Root Of Your Bad Moods, From Psychologists

Carina Wolff
5 Ways To Get To The Root Of Your Bad Moods, From Psychologists
Meditation

5 Reasons To Consider A Regular Meditation Practice Right Now

Jason Wachob
5 Reasons To Consider A Regular Meditation Practice Right Now
Recovery

5 Common Running Injuries: How To Treat & Prevent Them, From A PT

Abby Moore
5 Common Running Injuries: How To Treat & Prevent Them, From A PT
More Lifestyle

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Integrative Health

The 4 Stages Of Your Sleep Cycle & How To Wake Up During The Right One

Sarah Regan
The 4 Stages Of Your Sleep Cycle & How To Wake Up During The Right One
Integrative Health

The Different Types Of Vitamin D & Which One You Should Be Taking

Julia Guerra
The Different Types Of Vitamin D & Which One You Should Be Taking
Functional Food

Kale & Spinach Are Both Superfoods—But Which One Is Better For You?

Abby Moore
Kale & Spinach Are Both Superfoods—But Which One Is Better For You?
Love

Why You Might Want To Consider Holding Hands During Your Next Fight

Sarah Regan
Why You Might Want To Consider Holding Hands During Your Next Fight
Integrative Health

Why It's Important To Understand Your Immune System Personality

Jeffrey Bland, Ph.D.
Why It's Important To Understand Your Immune System Personality
Spirituality

4 Ways To Practice Radical Self-Acceptance & Why It's Not Complacency

Ryan Haddon
4 Ways To Practice Radical Self-Acceptance & Why It's Not Complacency
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/how-to-safely-move-homes-during-covid-19-5-expert-tips

Your article and new folder have been saved!