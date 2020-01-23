It's also important to consider how books can affect the energy of our space, which can have as much to do with how you're storing them as what books you chose to keep.

"If you are feeling stuck in a rut, look at your bookshelves," said Peters. "While stacks are a stylish way to display those bestsellers, it can sometimes overemphasize the energy of Earth."

She recommends turning the books vertically instead, even if it's not as fashionable: "This invites the energy of Wood into your environment, which will help break through that stagnation!"

Already have your books stored vertically? It may be contributing to feelings of overwhelm. "If you are feeling like you never get anything done or you start more projects than you complete, do the opposite," wrote Peters. "Interrupt those lined shelves with a few stacks of books to bring in more Earth energy."

Increasing Earth energy in the home can help us feel more grounded and settled—if this new year has also spelled new settings for you, maybe a few stacks of books will help you settle in; just make sure you're conscious of the energy those books are bringing.

