mindbodygreen

Dismiss
Beauty

How To Grow Your Eyebrows Naturally

Lindsay Kellner
Contributing Wellness & Beauty Editor By Lindsay Kellner
Contributing Wellness & Beauty Editor
Lindsay is a freelance writer and certified yoga instructor based in Brooklyn, NY. She holds a journalism and psychology degree from New York University. Kellner is the co-author of “The Spirit Almanac: A Modern Guide to Ancient Self Care,” with mbg Sustainability Editor Emma Loewe.

Photo by Carina König

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.

Perhaps we can thank Cara Delevingne, Instagram's niche beauty communities, or simply a return to the 1970s au naturel look, which has resurfaced in fashion and décor this year and has paved the way for groovy beauty looks. Full brows are in, and they're here to stay awhile. One may reasonably think this would translate to less time and money spent grooming, but growing a big, bold brow is no easy task for some of us! Especially anyone who overtweezed circa 1994.

Don't worry about a thing. We found out exactly what you need to support your body in growing a new set of face framers.

According to thousands of Amazon reviewers, using black castor oil to grow hair really works. I first heard of this natural remedy from Josh Beeler at SHEN Beauty in Brooklyn, New York, a celebrity brow guru who specializes in growing, tinting, waxing, and trimming brows. "Castor oil helps to lubricate the follicle, which then aids the growing-in process for eyebrows. It's the main ingredient in most eyebrow-growth serums, and the great news is you can buy it at your local drugstore," said Beeler.

For many of his clients dealing with "'90s brows," this method has definitely helped them achieve the filled-in brows they want. "I recommend applying directly to brows and leaving overnight. As you start to see results, in about two weeks' time, I encourage my clients to avoid trying to eliminate any hairs on their own; that's my job!" So even if you see success with castor oil, leave it to the professionals to shape and tame your new hairs, at least at first.

If you're interested in a growth serum, Plume Science's lash- and brow-enhancing serum utilizes castor oil as a main ingredient to promote hair growth. Nourishing aloe, honey, and vitamin E keep new hairs strong, thick, and luscious. The before and afters of lashes on their website speak for themselves, but the serum works on brows, too. And because it's completely natural, you won't see any of the side effects (like change in eye color or in the skin under the eyes) you've heard about with other lash-growth products.

Finally, if you're looking to truly go the extra mile, taking a biotin supplement has proved to help with some instances of hair loss and can keep the hair you do have healthy. Dr. Amy Shah, mbg health expert and class instructor, recommends it for individuals who want to grow their eyebrows.

Want an effortless "I woke up like this" look? Here's our guide to holistic, high-tech treatments celebs and influencers love.

Ready to learn more about how to unlock the power of food to heal your body, prevent disease & achieve optimal health? Register now for our FREE web class with nutrition expert Kelly LeVeque.

Lindsay Kellner
Lindsay Kellner Contributing Wellness & Beauty Editor
Lindsay Kellner is a freelance writer, editor and content strategist based out of Brooklyn, NY. She received her bachelor’s degree in journalism and psychology at New York University...

More On This Topic

Home

This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe

Courtney Carver
This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe
Wellness Trends

So, Are The Top Diets From 2019 Actually Healthy? We Investigated

Eliza Sullivan
So, Are The Top Diets From 2019 Actually Healthy? We Investigated
$49.99

How To Get Glowing Skin Naturally

With Shiva Rose
How To Get Glowing Skin Naturally
Change-Makers

Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment

Eliza Sullivan
Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment
Nature

Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious

Eliza Sullivan
Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious
Recipes

These Candied Cauliflower Crunchies Go Great On Ice Cream (Really!)

Lindsey Grimes Freedman
These Candied Cauliflower Crunchies Go Great On Ice Cream (Really!)
More Lifestyle

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Mental Health

New Research Finds This One Emotion Drives Addictive Behavior The Most

Sarah Regan
New Research Finds This One Emotion Drives Addictive Behavior The Most
Functional Food

Want To Try Going Plant-Based? Use This Vegan Grocery List + Meal Plan

Sarah Regan
Want To Try Going Plant-Based? Use This Vegan Grocery List + Meal Plan
Recipes

These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack

Jamie Schneider
These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack
Recipes

You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)

Arthur Agatston, M.D.
You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)
Integrative Health

The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life

Stephanie Eckelkamp
The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life
Love

Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"

Sarah Regan
Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/how-to-grow-your-eyebrows-naturally

Your article and new folder have been saved!