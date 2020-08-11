Ever get gum stuck to your tresses when you were a kid? Perhaps the roles are reversed, as your little one reveals a wad of gum tangled in their soft strands. Or maybe your own long mane becomes caught in a bubble, resulting in a rather, uh, sticky situation. It happens.

No need for a teary-eyed trim, on both accounts: We tapped hairstylists for the best ways to get gum out of hair, sans scissors.