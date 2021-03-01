In case you haven’t heard, hair parts are a hot topic these days. The standoff started on TikTok, with middle part devotees scoffing at any off-center style, those with dedicated side parts fluffing their strands in defiance.

Allow us to put the debate to bed: There is no one hair part that’s “better” than another. Choose any part you please! You can stick to a style that flatters your face shape, or you can choose whichever one you prefer—TikTok feuds be damned.

Now that we’ve got that out of the way, there are advantages to switching up your part from time to time. Experts recommend it for healthy hair growth, as putting pressure on the same spot each and every day can cause breakage.

If you’re looking to flip your part, though, how do you switch it without stubborn cowlicks or growth patterns? And how do you find where your natural part falls? We tapped hairstylist celebrity hairstylist Marcus Francis, brand ambassador for Better Natured, for all the hair parting tips.