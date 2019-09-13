mindbodygreen

Dismiss
Home

Flower Power Alert: Here's How To Dye Your Own Clothes Using Plants

Barrie Cohen
Written by Barrie Cohen

Image by Andrew and Gemma Ingalls / Contributor

September 13, 2019
Making art is a shortcut to a flow state, in which we feel less stressed and more focused, and it's even been shown to boost self-esteem and life satisfaction. As the $44 billion craft industry grows, thanks in large part to millennials, it is expanding beyond old classics like knitting and coloring books into some more earthy explorations of the colors and forms you'll find in nature. Every Friday for the next month, we're all heading back to class and learning the basics of four of these meditative crafting techniques. ﻿Today, we're learning how to use natural materials like plants and veggie scraps to color clothing in vibrant, funky hues.

While working on farms and studying herbalism I learned that fabric had traditionally been dyed using the same plants that I was growing and cultivating. When I dove into it further, I realized that compared to conventional dyes, which can be really harmful to water systems and loaded with chemicals, plant dyes are a healthier alternative and much better for the planet. Now, I run a clothing business and use plants to not only sustainably dye my fabrics—but to infuse them with naturally grounding energy.

What plants can be used to dye fabric?

Image by Elena Mudd / Contributor

Two of my favorite dye materials are marigolds and onion skins, and they're great for dyeing newbies. Marigolds are beautiful, easy to find, and really vibrant. Onion skins are also super easy to collect (especially when you eat a lot of stir fry like I do!), and since they are already dried, they're a breeze to store. Fun fact: Onions have traditionally been considered a protective veggie, and leaving half of one on your counter is a way to absorb all the negative energy in your house.

You can get a lot of color out of these two materials, and since they're so sturdy, you can use them over and over again. (Once they become translucent and mushy, it's time to compost them, but I can usually reuse them at least three times!) They also create a really beautiful range of color depending on what you're mixing them with.

When doing plant dye projects at home, I encourage you to try to use a material that would otherwise go to waste. Dried, wilted flowers; avocado pits; and certain kitchen scraps are all fair game!

Article continues below

A note on choosing the right fabric.

Next, it's time to consider your canvas. Keep in mind that your fabric must be made of natural materials, or the color won't stick. I like to use ones that I find in secondhand shops to further reduce the waste of my creations.

How to make your own natural dye using plants and flowers.

Tools and materials:

  • Your plant material
  • Your fabric
  • A burner or stovetop
  • A pot
  • A vegetable steamer
  • Rubber bands or string
  • Tongs
  • Alum, a derivative of aluminum (I like to buy mine online from https://botanicalcolors.com.)
  • White vinegar
Article continues below

Method:

  1. Before you get started, make sure to wash your fabric. This will help the color stay pure and bright. 
  2. First, we mordant. Mordanting is a process that opens up the pores of the fabric and allows the color to penetrate. First weigh the fabric, and then measure out 5% of that weight in Alum. Dissolve the Alum in your pot and bring it to a boil. Add the fabric and simmer for an hour, agitating it periodically. Remove from heat and let fabric sit in the pot overnight. You can use this fabric right away, or let it dry to use later.
  3. After it sits overnight, lay your fabric flat and place the plant materials directly on top. The fun part is arranging them! When the materials are where you want them, roll, and bundle the fabric tightly like a burrito. Secure your magic burrito with string or rubber bands.
  4. Infuse it with healing energy. This part is optional, but I find it really beautiful. Rub your hands together and then hold your fabric, imagining transferring your energy into it. Transfer a special intention into the piece you are working on. 
  5. Dip your bundle in vinegar until it is completely wet, and squeeze out the excess liquid. This helps bind the color to the fabric.
  6. Steam on medium heat for 20 minutes to an hour (the longer, the better).
  7. Use your tongs to remove the bundle from the pot and let it dry overnight.
  8. Unravel your bundle and remove the plant pieces. Apply heat either with an iron or in the clothes dryer to help set the color.
  9. When washing, be sure to use pH-neutral detergent and to use medium heat. I would recommend washing separately from your laundry the first time, but after that, it can go in with the rest of your load.
  10. Wear with love, and tell everyone you made it yourself!

Keep tuning in to mbg this week for more Craft Week how-to's, and check out what we've already shared here.

And do you want to learn how feng shui can help you create a high-vibe home and set powerful intentions to manifest your dreams? This is feng shui the modern way - no superstitions, all good vibes. Click here to register for a free session with Dana that will give you 3 tips to transform your home today!

Barrie Cohen
Barrie Cohen
Barrie Cohen grew up in New York City but always felt a deep connection to nature. In 2012 she began working on organic vegetable farms across the U.S., from California to New York....

More On This Topic

Home

This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe

Courtney Carver
This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe
Wellness Trends

So, Are The Top Diets From 2019 Actually Healthy? We Investigated

Eliza Sullivan
So, Are The Top Diets From 2019 Actually Healthy? We Investigated
$19.99

Clean Living 101

With Heather White
Clean Living 101
Recipes

These Candied Cauliflower Crunchies Go Great On Ice Cream (Really!)

Lindsey Grimes Freedman
These Candied Cauliflower Crunchies Go Great On Ice Cream (Really!)
Healthy Weight

Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food

Christina Coughlin
Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food
Love

A Psychologist Explains Why You Can't Find A Good Relationship

Margaret Paul, Ph.D.
A Psychologist Explains Why You Can't Find A Good Relationship
More Lifestyle

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Recipes

These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack

Jamie Schneider
These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack
Recipes

You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)

Arthur Agatston, M.D.
You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)
Integrative Health

The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life

Stephanie Eckelkamp
The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life
Love

Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"

Sarah Regan
Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"
Women's Health

Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like

Abby Moore
Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like
Change-Makers

Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment

Eliza Sullivan
Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/how-to-dye-your-clothes-naturally-using-plants-step-by-step-guide

Your article and new folder have been saved!