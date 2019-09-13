Flower Power Alert: Here's How To Dye Your Own Clothes Using Plants

Two of my favorite dye materials are marigolds and onion skins, and they're great for dyeing newbies. Marigolds are beautiful, easy to find, and really vibrant. Onion skins are also super easy to collect (especially when you eat a lot of stir fry like I do!), and since they are already dried, they're a breeze to store. Fun fact: Onions have traditionally been considered a protective veggie, and leaving half of one on your counter is a way to absorb all the negative energy in your house.

You can get a lot of color out of these two materials, and since they're so sturdy, you can use them over and over again. (Once they become translucent and mushy, it's time to compost them, but I can usually reuse them at least three times!) They also create a really beautiful range of color depending on what you're mixing them with.

When doing plant dye projects at home, I encourage you to try to use a material that would otherwise go to waste. Dried, wilted flowers; avocado pits; and certain kitchen scraps are all fair game!