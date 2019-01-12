5 Simple Ways To Declutter Your Life In The New Year

Imagine if a hoarder invited you to dinner, and the kitchen was the nexus of their hoarding empire. You cringe while watching them attempt to cook among the chaos. It's so cluttered, they're forced to move random objects off the stovetop burners and even out of the kitchen sink, including a fake fish tank, holiday lights that never got strung, and a beaded frog. It's painful to watch.

This is exactly how I feel watching my kids attempt to play in their toy kitchen, which has become a de-facto storage area. The visual clutter drains me every time I look at it.

It's crammed. Crowded. Constricted. Cluttered. Chock-full of stuff they don't need.

On random occasions, when I'm feeling motivated, I'll whirl in like a cleanup hurricane, only to discover I'm battling it out with a never-ending anti-tidy tornado. As soon as I turn my back, chaos reigns once again. This space has taught me an important lesson about decluttering: All of our spaces are connected.

When you declutter one area, it affects you physically, mentally emotionally, and even spiritually. Here are five simple strategies and habits to help you declutter way more than your home in the new year: