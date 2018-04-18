How You Should Declutter Your Home, According To Feng Shui

In feng shui, open space is symbolic of having more. By giving up materialism, we gain the invisible: peace of mind, free time, and breathing space. It actually doesn't advocate for minimalism, since our spirits revel when we have things we love around us. But our souls are also easily charmed by open pockets of space that invigorate a room and craft a visual feast for our eyes, mind, and spirit.

Under this lens, discernment is necessary at home. When we edit away the superfluous chatter in our living spaces, everything else gets a second wind. Without suffocating competition, what remains around us blossoms into an invitation and opportunity to see beauty, and the old becomes new again. So if you’d like to fill your house with these feel-good vibes, here are a few simple feng shui ways to bring fresh, open energy into your life: