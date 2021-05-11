First up, grab your go-to option; here are our favorite concealers should you need some inspiration. According to Talbert, you don’t want to apply the product directly under the eye area. “When you put concealer right there, it’s going to grab onto every fine line and crease,” she says. Instead, sweep it from the top of your cheekbone toward the outer corner of your eye with an upward stroke. Then pop some product in the inner corner of your eye and sweep it down towards the side of your nose. In these areas, she notes, “the skin is a little bit thicker, and it’s going to be much less likely to crease.”

Now, the arguably most important bit: the blending. Skip the beauty sponge, Talbert says, and don’t dab with your fingertips. Rather, grab a small concealer brush—we like this Real Techniques Expert Concealer Brush—and buff the product across the under-eye area (at this point, you don't need to avoid the actual under-eyes; you just don’t want to apply it there at first swipe, as that’s when it tends to sink into any grooves).

Really try to diffuse the concealer so it doesn't pool in any concentrated areas. “This is going to help the product really melt into the skin and not as likely to get caught in all the fine lines,” Talbert adds.

At the base level, the above steps are really all you need. If you’d like to take it up a notch, though, Talbert suggests spritzing a setting spray onto the back of your hand and gently patting it onto your under-eyes with your ring finger. “This is going to help it stop creasing before it even gets a chance,” she notes. Then if you’d like to tap on a setting powder for extra longwear, go right ahead, but just make sure to pack (not rub) the product onto the skin—too much powder can actually settle into fine lines and cause pilling.