How Micro-Dosing On Cannabis Led To The Strongest Workouts Of My Life

In the summer of 2016, I was living in Salt Lake City, Utah, and decided that I would take the summer to run all of the major mountain peaks. I was often running peaks daily, for upward of eight hours, and you can probably imagine the effects of running down steep mountains—my knees, my back, my feet, and my entire body began to hurt worse and worse. Naturally, each morning I would drink water, then swallow six to eight ibuprofen promptly, seeking to ease the pain and soreness in my body. After two months and close to 30 peaks later, I realized that putting that much ibuprofen into my system couldn’t be healthy.

I had a close friend who used a vape pen to ease the pain of his chronic back pain. I saw how subtle it was and how the use of a vapor pen didn’t hurt his lungs as much as smoking marijuana in a more traditional way. My mind was opened. At first I only used the vapor pen a little bit after my long mountain runs. I noticed that it calmed me down, decreased the pain and swelling, and helped me to sleep better without muscle spasms. It was truly amazing to go from six to eight ibuprofen each day to just a few puffs of the cannabis vapor pen each night.

Since that summer, I’ve used micro-doses of cannabis in various edible forms to aid me in my training, recovery, and performance as an ultra-runner. Here are some of the main things I've noticed since incorporating cannabis into my movement routine: