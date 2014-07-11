 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Recovery
How I Live With Addiction Every Day: Amber Valletta
|
Personal Story How I Live With Addiction Every Day: Amber Valletta

How I Live With Addiction Every Day: Amber Valletta

Amber Valletta
Written by Amber Valletta
July 11, 2014

Supermodel, actress, and fashion icon Amber Valletta opens up for the first time ever about the daily struggle of living with addiction.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Amber Valletta
Amber Valletta
Amber Valletta is a fashion icon who has graced countless magazine covers over the course of her modeling career and worked with the most prestigious names in Fashion. After moving to...

More On This Topic

Motivation

The 9 Best Exercise Bikes Of 2022 To Get Your Sweat In From Home

Emily Shiffer
The 9 Best Exercise Bikes Of 2022 To Get Your Sweat In From Home
Routines

11 Tension-Releasing Leg Stretches, According To Our Top Trainers

Merrell Readman
11 Tension-Releasing Leg Stretches, According To Our Top Trainers
$149.99

A Six-Step Process For Radical Self-Healing

With Lissa Rankin, M.D.
A Six-Step Process For Radical Self-Healing
Spirituality

The Autumn Equinox Opens A Powerful Portal: 7 Rituals To Tap Into It

Barbara Biziou
The Autumn Equinox Opens A Powerful Portal: 7 Rituals To Tap Into It
Integrative Health

Blood Sugar Affects Your Metabolism More Than You Realize — How To Balance It

Julia Guerra
Blood Sugar Affects Your Metabolism More Than You Realize — How To Balance It
Home

Tossing & Turning? Try These Pillows For Your Most Comfortable Sleep Ever

Jack Byram
Tossing & Turning? Try These Pillows For Your Most Comfortable Sleep Ever
More revitalize

Popular Stories

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Latest Articles

Beauty

Found: The 7 Best Growth Serums For Your Fullest Lashes Yet

Hannah Frye
Found: The 7 Best Growth Serums For Your Fullest Lashes Yet
Travel

Why You Need To Visit This Lush, Green Pacific Northwest City

Alexandra Engler
Why You Need To Visit This Lush, Green Pacific Northwest City
Spirituality

7 Ways To Reset Your Energy & Cleanse Your Aura When You Feel Blocked

Sarah Regan
7 Ways To Reset Your Energy & Cleanse Your Aura When You Feel Blocked
Recipes

Thanks To This Underrated Hack, My Iced Coffees Have Truly Never Been Creamier

Jamie Schneider
Thanks To This Underrated Hack, My Iced Coffees Have Truly Never Been Creamier
Integrative Health

Bye Bye, Bloat — The Probiotic This RDN Swears By For All Her Gut Health Needs

Merrell Readman
Bye Bye, Bloat — The Probiotic This RDN Swears By For All Her Gut Health Needs
Love

The 9 Best Dating Apps For Single Moms, According To Experts & Other Moms

Kesiena Boom, M.S.
The 9 Best Dating Apps For Single Moms, According To Experts & Other Moms
Latest Articles
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/how-i-live-with-addiction-every-day

Your article and new folder have been saved!