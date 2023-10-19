Colder Weather Means Less Fresh Vegetables—Which Is Why I'm Loving This
If you're anything like me, the warmer months of the year mean leafy salads, snacking on raw fruit and vegetables, and a fridge stocked with plenty of fresh produce. When the days get colder and darker, on the other hand, I'm a lot less likely to reach for raw produce to munch on, and always seem to feel like I'm not eating enough vegetables.
It was about time I tried mindbodygreen's organic veggies+ supplement, and I'm so glad I did. Here's why.
Why I'm using organic veggies+ to up my veggie game this fall
Sure, I might want to eat more bread, pasta, and potatoes now that it's colder, but logically, I know this is actually a time to place higher priority on immunity and nutrient-dense food (what with less vitamin D from natural light and cold and flu season ramping up.)
That's why mindbodygreen's organic veggies+ has been a game-changer for adding in more vegetables where I'd never think to put them: in pasta sauces, in smoothies, in soups, and more!
With a standout list of stellar plant ingredients, including sea vegetables and dark leafy greens, root veggies and berries, turmeric and ginger, and cinnamon bark extract, plus digestive enzymes, prebiotics, and probiotics, this greens powder truly goes above and beyond for a supplement that aids in promoting gut health, blood sugar and hormonal balance, and meeting your daily fiber quota.*
And speaking of fiber, I wasn't expecting organic veggies+ to make me feel so good, but I've found it to be incredibly helpful for digestion, bloating, and regularity.* On the mornings I add it to my smoothies, I feel genuinely satiated and fueled up for the day with no heavy, bloated feeling.*
My favorite ways to use organic veggies+
Just because you're adding a veggie powder to your meals doesn't mean they can't be delicious. Here are my go-to ways to use organic veggies+ to ensure I'm getting enough greens, fiber, and more.
In soups
Soups are such a great way to pack a ton of nutrient-dense ingredients into one big pot, and it couldn't be easier to add organic veggies+ into the mix. Lentil soup has been a staple in my kitchen for some time because one batch can literally last me all week, and I'll just add in a few scoops of organic veggies+ as the soup is nearly done simmering.
For a quick and easy soup fix, I'll sauté zucchini and squash while heating up some bone broth, add them together in a bowl with a scoop of organic veggies+, a few splashes of liquid aminos and liquid smoke, and a bit of freshly ground black pepper. It takes virtually five minutes and is so satisfying every time.
In smoothies
Smoothies are probably the most common way to take your greens supplement, and for good reason: The greens add an extra boost of fiber and nutrients to an already simple morning recipe—and while smoothies aren't exactly warm and hearty, I still gravitate towards them for breakfast all year round, because they're just that efficient.
In baked goods
From pumpkin bread, to zucchini bread, to carrot cake muffins, yes, you can give your baked goods a boost of greens with organic veggies+! (I promise, it's not going to taste like a piece of spinach.)
This pumpkin bread recipe, for example, uses a serving of organic veggies+ and is the perfect nutritious and delicious fall treat.
The takeaway
Just because winter is coming doesn't mean your vegetable intake has to suffer! With organic veggies+, you can get your greens in, plus prebiotics, probiotics, and fiber to boot in one fell swoop.*
