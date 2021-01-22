As Dry January comes to a close, you may wonder: I want hydrated, calm skin, but I do love a glass of wine or cocktail from time to time. Is there a happy medium? To which we say: Of course there is! We’re certainly not going to tell you to quit the booze forever. It’s just interesting to know that a break—even for just one month—does have skin-healthy benefits for some.

The key here (as with all aspects of well-being) is balance: If you want to reintroduce alcohol into your lifestyle, perhaps only drink over the weekend (as Downie mentions) or try diluting your drinks. “I highly recommend diluting your level of alcohol content by mixing wine with sparkling water,” Ciraldo suggests—a DIY wine spritzer of sorts.

Or, if you’re not sure how much alcohol you can tolerate, here’s a clever trick to determine what level of booze affects your skin:

“Take a selfie after a night out or when you’ve had a moderate amount of alcohol,” she recommends. “Then take a 15 day break [from alcohol] and redo the selfie. If you see no change at all, it’s probably answer enough for you, and you can go back to limited alcohol use.” If you see a stark difference in your complexion, though, perhaps those extra sips do wreak havoc on your skin—and if it bothers you, you might want to dial down on the cocktails.