Live strains of healthy bacteria, or probiotics, help support immune functioning, mood, digestion and gut health.* Given all they do for us, it’s only fair that these gut-friendly bugs are a bit high maintenance. While a serving of pickled veggies and bubbly kombucha can be good for you, just getting your probiotics from one or two sources won't quite do the trick for long-term gut health.

To find out the best ways to nurture the microbiome through diet, mbg spoke with registered dietitians and gut health experts. Here are a few of the probiotic sources they recommend, and why diversity matters.