mindbodygreen

Beauty
Dirty Makeup Brushes & Sponges Can Trigger Wrinkles — Here's What To Know

Dirty Makeup Brushes & Sponges Can Trigger Wrinkles — Here's What To Know

Alexandra Engler
mbg Beauty and Lifestyle Senior Editor By Alexandra Engler
mbg Beauty and Lifestyle Senior Editor
Alexandra Engler is the Beauty and Lifestyle Senior Editor. She received her journalism degree from Marquette University, graduating first in the department.
dirty makeup brushes

Image by MARC TRAN / Stocksy

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
August 29, 2020 — 17:10 PM

You might've heard by now that dirty makeup brushes can cause irritation, acne, and congested skin. It checks out: All that bacteria and grime on the unwashed brush or sponge is transferred to your face, wreaking havoc. This connection makes sense, as this is a nearly immediate reaction: Using a dirty brush or sponge can trigger a pimple or irritation nearly overnight it seems.

But that's not all it does—using a grimy makeup tool can have long-term affects, ones you've likely never attributed to a brush or sponge before. Namely? Wrinkles. Yes, you read that right.

"I highly recommend cleaning your sponge or brushes daily. With daily use, any makeup tool can accumulate dead skin cells, dirt, oil, pollution and bacteria. Using dirty makeup tools can cause clogged pores, skin irritation, risk of staph infection, and the risk of getting more wrinkles," says makeup artists Rea Ann Silva, founder of Beautyblender. "Yes, more wrinkles! This is due to the oxidative stress from free radicals trapped in makeup tools, which causes breakdown of collagen and elastin." 

Essentially, when your makeup brush or sponge dirties with old makeup, dead skin cells, and other particulate matter, those can trigger free radicals when introduced back to the skin.

grass-fed collagen+ (unflavored)

grass-fed collagen+ (unflavored)

The one-step beauty routine for youthful skin, healthy hair & strong nails.*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(4.8)
grass-fed collagen+ (unflavored)

If we want to get technical here, this is how free radicals damage healthy, wrinkle-free skin: Free radicals have an uneven number of electrons, which poses a problem—because electrons like to be in pairs. This means free radicals will steal electrons from healthy molecules to stabilize themselves. Oh, and guess what happens to that molecule? It turns into a free radical, and the chain reaction continues. And if your body's levels of free radicals surpasses its ability to control them, the result is oxidative stress.

At this point, the excessive free radicals will start to trigger collagen and elastin destruction. Without these precious things, our skin starts to sag, lose volume, and wrinkle. So, yes, dirty makeup tools will trigger premature aging.

So if you still go days or weeks or (gasp) months without washing your tools, let this serve as a reminder to you to do so. Because even if your makeup brushes aren't causing you to breakout, they are doing something even more damaging in the long run.

Advertisement
Alexandra Engler
Alexandra Engler mbg Beauty and Lifestyle Senior Editor
Alexandra Engler is the Beauty and Lifestyle Senior Editor at mindbodygreen. She received her journalism degree from Marquette University, graduating first in the department. She has...

More On This Topic

Beauty

The FDA Just Approved A New Treatment For Hormonal Acne — Without Antibiotics

Jamie Schneider
The FDA Just Approved A New Treatment For Hormonal Acne — Without Antibiotics
Beauty

The One Must-Know Tip About Applying Hair Oil, From A Stylist

Alexandra Engler
The One Must-Know Tip About Applying Hair Oil, From A Stylist
Integrative Health

The Magnesium–Blood Sugar Connection Everyone Should Know About

Jennifer Chesak
The Magnesium–Blood Sugar Connection Everyone Should Know About
Integrative Health

This Personality Trait Can Improve Overall Well-Being — Here's How To Develop It

Abby Moore
This Personality Trait Can Improve Overall Well-Being — Here's How To Develop It
Routines

This Full-Body Exercise Is A Quick Way To Strengthen & Stretch

Jason Williams, NASM-CPT
This Full-Body Exercise Is A Quick Way To Strengthen & Stretch
Integrative Health

The Nasty Side Effect Of The Keto Diet That Messes With Your Skin

Abby Moore
The Nasty Side Effect Of The Keto Diet That Messes With Your Skin
More Lifestyle

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Spirituality

This Week's Horoscope Is In: Here's What To Expect For The Start Of September

The AstroTwins
This Week's Horoscope Is In: Here's What To Expect For The Start Of September
Mental Health

Why COVID Is A Mental Health Trigger, Whether You've Had Previous Issues Or Not

Abby Moore
Why COVID Is A Mental Health Trigger, Whether You've Had Previous Issues Or Not
Routines

These Are The Best Exercises For Managing Heart Disease, According To Research

Sarah Regan
These Are The Best Exercises For Managing Heart Disease, According To Research
Integrative Health

How Insulin Affects Alzheimer's + Two Diets That May Lower The Risk

Abby Moore
How Insulin Affects Alzheimer's + Two Diets That May Lower The Risk
Love

The 3 Components Of True Love, According To One Psychological Theory

Sarah Regan
The 3 Components Of True Love, According To One Psychological Theory
Recipes

This RD-Approved Quiche Has A Secret Immune-Supporting Ingredient

Abby Moore
This RD-Approved Quiche Has A Secret Immune-Supporting Ingredient
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/how-dirty-makeup-brushes-and-sponges-can-cause-wrinkles-and-aging

Your article and new folder have been saved!