How Changing My Body Image Narrative Changed Literally Everything Else

That day, hovering in my kitchen, turkey burger in hand, I heard the words that a life coach had uttered to me almost a decade earlier. "Your friendships aren’t authentic," she had said to me. "If you don’t love and completely accept yourself, how can you love and accept anyone else?" At the time, her observations were lost on me. My immediate thought being, "You don’t know me." But she did, and she had me figured out. It wasn’t until the burden of my own self-abasement got so heavy that I could no longer carry it that I realized she was absolutely right. Lost in a story of self-disgust, with limited capacity for true friendship, life had gotten pretty unbearable.

I realized that labels were a form of limitation, and these labels were learned. I was taught that fat was bad and thin was good, and I clung to this narrative nearly my whole life. But where we are lost in a narrative, we can’t be our real selves. And so began the process of changing the way I told my story and my belief system attached to it. And only when we change our beliefs and release the stories can we be our truest selves and view others the same way.

It wasn’t until I very consciously, and with great effort, put that baggage down that I saw everyone around me differently. My hatred for imperfections became love and acceptance—life was no longer a binary conversation of good versus bad. I was curious about people’s stories, their feelings, and their experiences—not immediately assumptive of who they were based on my limited way of viewing myself. When you realize that it’s safe to love yourself unconditionally, you suddenly become aware that there are no lanes, and there is no competition. There is just love.

