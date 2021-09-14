mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Beauty
How A Celebrity Makeup Artist Keeps Powder Makeup In Place — No Fallout

How A Celebrity Makeup Artist Keeps Powder Makeup In Place — No Fallout

Alexandra Engler
mbg Beauty Director By Alexandra Engler
mbg Beauty Director
Alexandra Engler is the Beauty Director. Previously she worked at Harper's Bazaar, Marie Claire, SELF, and Cosmopolitan; her byline has appeared in Esquire, Sports Illustrated, and Allure.com.
Eyeshadow Palette With Hand

Image by kkgas / Stocksy

September 14, 2021 — 11:03 AM

Applying makeup is an art, which requires different techniques depending on outcomes and the mediums you’re using. Applying liquids and creams may require a gliding hand and thick brush. Adding a soft-focus highlight or finish may need a dewy setting spray and plush sponge. And for powders? Well, do we have a new application trick for you. 

One of the biggest powder mishaps people experience is loose and excess powder shedding and falling where you don’t want it. But in a recent TikTok, makeup artist Katie Jane Hughes explains how to apply powder makeup—in her video, it’s eyeshadow specifically—without fallout.  

How to apply powder makeup with little to no fallout. 

When people apply powder, they tend to sweep it on—almost like they were applying the product with a duster or broom. This motion can push the pigments out and away from the area you intended it for, resulting in some errant color elsewhere. You’ve likely noticed the most when applying eyeshadow: You know that dusting of powder that collects just below the eye when putting on your product? Yep, that’s the stuff we’re talking about. 

“If you suffer from a lot of fallout, press the product on the lid first,” she says while applying a delicious shade of sandy terracotta with a medium-sized eyeshadow brush in small dotting motions. “Really get it where you want it to be, and then blend. Do not apply and then blend straight away, because then you are literally just moving loose powder around on your eye.” 

And while this video was eye-look specific, we wager that the technique will do just wonders for your powder blushes, bronzers, highlighters, and even foundations

Advertisement

The takeaway.

For powder pigments, the key is to be precise with your movements—or else you run the risk of moving your product all over your canvas. Then once you let it set in place? Feel free to blend away.  

Want your passion for wellness to change the world? Become A Functional Nutrition Coach! Enroll today to join our upcoming live office hours.

Advertisement
Alexandra Engler
Alexandra Engler mbg Beauty Director
Alexandra Engler is the Beauty Director at mindbodygreen. She received her journalism degree from Marquette University, graduating first in the department. She has worked at many top...

More On This Topic

Beauty

Trouble Finding A Retinol You Like? We Hear Ya—Here Are Our 11 Favorites

Alexandra Engler
Trouble Finding A Retinol You Like? We Hear Ya—Here Are Our 11 Favorites
Beauty

I'm A PhD & RD — This Is How I Care For Skin From The Inside Out

Alexandra Engler
I'm A PhD & RD — This Is How I Care For Skin From The Inside Out
$19.99

Clean Cosmetics 101

With Heather White
Clean Cosmetics 101
Spirituality

How To Thrive As An Air Sign (Shoutout Gemini, Libra & Aquarius)

Sarah Regan
How To Thrive As An Air Sign (Shoutout Gemini, Libra & Aquarius)
Integrative Health

Is Your Vitamin D Supplement Sustainable? A PhD & RD Explains

Lauren Del Turco, CPT
Is Your Vitamin D Supplement Sustainable? A PhD & RD Explains
Routines

This 9-Minute Routine Will Make Nasty Neck & Shoulder Pain Melt Away

Emily Chen
This 9-Minute Routine Will Make Nasty Neck & Shoulder Pain Melt Away
More Lifestyle

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Integrative Health

'I Follow A Gluten-Free Diet, But These Sneaky Ingredients Hurt My Gut'

Jamie Schneider
'I Follow A Gluten-Free Diet, But These Sneaky Ingredients Hurt My Gut'
Sex

I'm A Sex Therapist & This Is What Couples Get Wrong About Mismatched Libidos

Rachel Wright, LMFT
I'm A Sex Therapist & This Is What Couples Get Wrong About Mismatched Libidos
Spirituality

Is This Rare, Mystical Crystal Actually Cursed? We Asked The Experts

Sarah Regan
Is This Rare, Mystical Crystal Actually Cursed? We Asked The Experts
Women's Health

This Herb Is A+ For Longevity In Postmenopausal Women

Sarah Regan
This Herb Is A+ For Longevity In Postmenopausal Women
Personal Growth

You’re Probably Practicing Gratitude Wrong (But This One Tip Can Fix That)

Olivia Giacomo
You’re Probably Practicing Gratitude Wrong (But This One Tip Can Fix That)
Mental Health

Ayurveda For Mental Health: How To Use It For Calm & Clarity

Angelica Neri, ERYT-500
Ayurveda For Mental Health: How To Use It For Calm & Clarity
Latest Articles
Advertisement
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/how-a-celebrity-makeup-artist-keeps-powder-makeup-in-place

Your article and new folder have been saved!