3 Houseplants That Hate Winter (And How To Get Them Through The Season)

Many of today's popular houseplants originally hail from tropical climates. This means that they love the warm, sunny conditions of spring and summer—and are less thrilled about the dark, cold days of winter.

Depending on how cold it gets where you live, the chilly air can shock your plants and cause damage. Keeping greenery in cozy heated rooms can certainly help, but it raises another issue. Since these machines reduce the relative humidity of a room, they can cause some plants to dry out, shrivel up, and begin dropping leaves. While all houseplants can be finicky during winter, experts say the following three are particularly sensitive to the season's conditions.

So what's a cold-dwelling plant lover to do? If you have any of these babies in your home, it may be time to move them to a new spot, change out their watering routine, or pop them next to a humidifier until spring hits.