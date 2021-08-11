Listen: It happens to me too. I find myself in front of the mirror at the end of the day or flipping through photos with my friends, and think ‘Now where did those fine lines come in?’ It used to be enough to send me into a skin spiral in which I’d take AHA-loaded masks and peels to my face in an attempt to erase those etchings. Now, I take a breather, center myself, and remind my overactive brain that my skin is in the best shape of my life because I’m thoughtfully taking care of it—not reacting to it. I’ve spent the last several years really working on creating a healthy relationship to my skin, and treating it kindly is one part of that.

But it’d be lying to you if I said those moments didn’t give me pause: I mean, I’m 30 now—couldn’t these be the first signs of premature aging? Certainly, yes, it’s possible to see signs of damage when you’re in your 20s and 30s, but the more common answer is quite simple: Your skin is dehydrated.

And holistic plastic surgeon Anthony Youn, M.D, agrees. In a recent TikTok in which he dueted with a fellow TikToker, he confirms that many fine lines which pop up throughout the day are simply the result of dry skin. Let’s get into it.