Why Chinese Herbs Are Great For Treating Acne

As a holistic practitioner specializing in dermatology and Traditional Chinese Medicine, I see a lot of patients with moderate to severe acne. Many of them come to me for the first time saying, "I've tried everything and my skin is still horrible." Some of them bring in huge shopping bags filled with creams, cleansers, masks and other topical products.

Many realize that true healing of the skin comes from within, and we discuss the countless detox cleanses, diets and eating programs they've tried. So often they're at their wit's end because nothing has worked for them so far.

The good news, though, is that Chinese herbal treatment is a completely different approach to healing acne. Here are four reasons to give it a try: