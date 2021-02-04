30 Healthy Super Bowl Snacks That Won't Spike Your Blood Sugar

Football fan or not, nearly everyone can agree that game day snacks are worth celebrating. Unfortunately, most Super Bowl snacks are loaded with excess, um, everything, which makes it hard to sustain the energy needed to cheer on your team.

Sugars, including those in refined carbohydrates and starches, often lead to a spike in blood sugar and then a crash later in the day. Traditional game day foods, albeit delicious, often trigger these blood sugar dips, leading to sluggishness and lack of energy.

To keep your blood sugar balanced and your energy levels up throughout the game, consider making these 30+ nutrient-dense and ultra-satisfying snack recipes.