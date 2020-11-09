6 Inflammation-Busting Broths That'll Get Your Gut Health In Tip-Top Shape

When it comes to soothing, warming, nutritious meals, soup is the perfect candidate: you can pack it with nutrients and add your favorite flavors, and it's easy to prep for lunches all week. The base of any good soup is a good broth: that much is for sure. So the best way to add bonus benefits and flavor to your favorite soup is through a homemade broth in place of a store-bought stock. It's also a great way to use all of the bits of your ingredients, to lower food waste.

And when it comes to the benefits you can impart into a broth, one of the most foundational portions of health is the health of your gut. Gut health impacts your health beyond the digestive tract, and poor gut health can go as far as to cause mood disorders, skin inflammation, and chronic fatigue.

While, undoubtably, the foods you eat impact your gut health, there's more to it than just that: too much stress, a lack of sleep, and not spending enough time moving your body can all lead to gut problems. A soothing meal can do wonders for stress levels, and eating the right foods can also play a roll in your sleep—and lots of these recipes include sleep supporting ingredients.

So as we head into cooler weather and a change of seasons that can trigger colds and more it's crucial to make sure we're keeping out guts in tip-top shape. Whether you're a meat-eater or vegan, you can pick a broth that will impact healthy compounds into your recipes.