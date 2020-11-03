10 Warming & Soothing Lunch (Or Dinner!) Recipe Ideas For This Week

For me, cooking is something of a meditation: I love to turn on a good playlist, grab my favorite ingredients, and start cooking. In moments of particular stress or anxiety, I've been known to make batches of caramelized onions or big pots of soup, because I find the methodic chopping super duper calming.

The combination of earlier sunset times, cooler evenings, and current events have me returning to my kitchen more and more, for new-to-me recipes and old standby ones I know and love.

So if you, too, have been feeling the weight of this time of year and are looking for something to sooth your soul, warm your body, and occupy your mind (and hands): here's some inspiration.