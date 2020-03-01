Mac and cheese is the ultimate comfort food. It's warm, creamy, and satisfies those carb cravings like no other. But if you're vegan or lactose intolerant, the reality of losing out on your usual mac and cheese may have felt like a serious loss.

But as plant-based alternatives go mainstream, more and more vegan macs are popping up. Trader Joe's, for example, just released their very first ready-made vegan mac and cheese, and folks are loving it. It's not available online, but you can grab it in stores.

And as far as our other faves, let us be the first to reassure you—they're seriously delish. So if you're sorely missing your mac, you're in luck. Here are our top six.