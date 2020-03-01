mindbodygreen

Close banner
Food Trends

The 6 Best Vegan Mac & Cheese Options You Can Get In Grocery Stores

Sarah Regan
mindbodygreen Editorial Assistant By Sarah Regan
mindbodygreen Editorial Assistant
Sarah Regan is a writer, registered yoga instructor, and Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and lives in Brooklyn, New York.
The Best Vegan Mac And Cheese Options You Can Buy

Image by mbg Creative

March 1, 2020 — 14:03 PM

Mac and cheese is the ultimate comfort food. It's warm, creamy, and satisfies those carb cravings like no other. But if you're vegan or lactose intolerant, the reality of losing out on your usual mac and cheese may have felt like a serious loss.

But as plant-based alternatives go mainstream, more and more vegan macs are popping up. Trader Joe's, for example, just released their very first ready-made vegan mac and cheese, and folks are loving it. It's not available online, but you can grab it in stores.

And as far as our other faves, let us be the first to reassure you—they're seriously delish. So if you're sorely missing your mac, you're in luck. Here are our top six.

Annie's Homegrown Vegan Mac

We're big on Annie's for all their vegan picks, and this cheddar flavor mac is no exception. It's organic, with no extra nonsense like artificial flavors or colors. And for the gluten free folks, they've even got a gluten-free version made with rice pasta, that uses the same tasty "cheddar" flavor.

Organic Vegan Mac, Annie's Homegrown ($2.79)

annie's vegan mac and cheese

Banza Plant-Based Mac With Chickpea Pasta

When Banza hit the market, we were absolutely stoked to see gluten free pasta that also packed a protein punch, thanks to the use of chickpeas. So when Banza released their ver ownsion of vegan mac and cheese made with their legendary noodles, we were super eager to try. And it did not disappoint! The cheddar flavor is ultra convincing, and the texture is equally satisfying.

Plant-Based Mac With Chickpea Pasta, Banza, ($3.49)

banza plant-based mac with chickpea pasta

Amy's Vegan Rice Mac & Cheeze

For another gluten-free and plant-based option, enter Amy's Vegan Rice Mac & Cheeze. We're into this variety because you can cook it in the microwave, or the oven, for a little baked pasta action. The recipe is also free of soy, making this a safe bet for lots of dietary restrictions—but you'd never think twice based on its taste.

Vegan Rice Mac & Cheeze, Amy's ($5.49)

amy's vegan rice mac and cheeze

Daiya Deluxe Cheddar Style Cheezy Mac

If you were a Velveeta kinda kid, this is the mac for you. It's uber-creamy, reminiscent of your cheesiest childhood faves. And like the others so far, this mac is also gluten free, made with brown rice pasta. In fact, it's actually free of all the most common allergens, like tree nuts, peanuts, and soy. And if you're feelin' fancy, they've also got Alfredo, White Cheddar, Four Cheese, and Bac'n and Cheddar varieties.

Deluxe Cheddar Style Cheezy Mac, Daiya ($4.99)

daiya deluxe cheddar style cheezy mac

Chao's Creamy Mac 'n Chao

If you're not familiar with Chao's plant based cheeses, you're going to want to be after this. Their parent company Field Roast serves up vegan staples like sausages and burgers, and Chao's cheeses are some of the most convincing we've had. This variety isn't gluten free like the others, but if that's no biggie for you, you'll be amazed by the Chao's signature taste.

Creamy Mac 'n Chao, Chao Vegan Creamery ($5.54)

chao creamy mac 'n chao

Ark Foods Cauli Mac + Cheese

And last but not least, for the folks who can't get enough cauliflower, we have Ark Foods' Cauli Mac + Cheese. This low carb option uses a creamy cashew "cheese" sauce that's pretty dang satisfying despite only being 140 calories per container. And like Daiya, they also have a few other flavors, like alfredo and buffalo style.

Ark Foods, Cauli Mac + Cheese (only available in stores)

ark foods cauli mac + cheese

With these six picks, you'll never have to miss out on mac and cheese again. Because while there are healthier mac and cheese recipes you can make yourself, sometimes your schedule (or taste buds) are looking for something a little simpler. Bon appétit!

Ready to learn how to fight inflammation and address autoimmune disease through the power of food? Join our 5-Day Inflammation Video Summit with mindbodygreen’s top doctors.

Sarah Regan
Sarah Regan mindbodygreen Editorial Assistant
Sarah Regan is a writer, registered yoga instructor, and Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and...

More On This Topic

Functional Food

What Is SMASH & Why Should You Keep It In Mind When It Comes To Fish?

Sarah Regan
What Is SMASH & Why Should You Keep It In Mind When It Comes To Fish?
Recipes

Vegans Can Have Poached Eggs, Too — Try These Tofu Breakfast Bites

Jamie Schneider
Vegans Can Have Poached Eggs, Too — Try These Tofu Breakfast Bites
$179.99

The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition

With Rich Roll Featuring Julie Piatt
The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition
Home

DIY A Soothing Weighted Blanket With This Easy Tutorial

Alexa Erickson
DIY A Soothing Weighted Blanket With This Easy Tutorial
Integrative Health

4 Ways Your Environment Affects Your Microbiome, From An MD

Abby Moore
4 Ways Your Environment Affects Your Microbiome, From An MD
Home

8 DIY Ways To Clean Your Home With Apple Cider Vinegar

Kirsten Nunez, M.S.
8 DIY Ways To Clean Your Home With Apple Cider Vinegar
More Food

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Integrative Health

This Is Why Allergy Season Has Increased By 24 Days Since 1951

Abby Moore
This Is Why Allergy Season Has Increased By 24 Days Since 1951
Personal Growth

Your March 2020 Horoscope Is Here: What's In The Stars For You?

The AstroTwins
Your March 2020 Horoscope Is Here: What's In The Stars For You?
Integrative Health

Finally, A Probiotic That Lets Me Eat The Food I Want...Without Bloating!*

Ash Wilking, NASM-CPT
Finally, A Probiotic That Lets Me Eat The Food I Want...Without Bloating!*
Integrative Health

3 Ways To Improve Immunity, From An Infectious Disease Specialist

Abby Moore
3 Ways To Improve Immunity, From An Infectious Disease Specialist
Spirituality

Your Weekly Horoscope Is Here: These Are The 3 Days To Highlight & Underline

The AstroTwins
Your Weekly Horoscope Is Here: These Are The 3 Days To Highlight & Underline
Integrative Health

Study Found The Best Way To Look At Your Phone For Optimal Alignment

Sarah Regan
Study Found The Best Way To Look At Your Phone For Optimal Alignment
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/the-best-vegan-mac-and-cheese

Your article and new folder have been saved!