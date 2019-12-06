We've all come to know and love eggplant parmesan for a plant-based take on the Italian dish. Now, I introduce you to the vegetarian classic's trendy, hip cousin: zucchini parmesan. This recipe from The Everything Healthy Mediterranean Cookbook is so yummy, it'll be a hit at any table, whether plant-based or not. Plus, this dish falls under the beloved Mediterranean diet, which we know boasts a variety of health benefits and vibrant, fresh ingredients.

Feel free to add fresh basil or chopped oregano to this recipe for a kick of flavor. From zucchini pizza crust, to zoodles, to now zucchini parmesan, is there anything you can't do with this fibrous vegetable?