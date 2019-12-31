How To Make Restaurant-Level Keto Cauliflower Breadsticks
This recipe takes slightly more than 30 minutes (I promised 30 minutes or less in my book, Easy Keto in 30 Minutes), but this recipe is so good and such a standby in my house, that I decided to include it anyway. Try it, enjoy the ease of not precooking the cauliflower (unlike most other recipes out there), and you'll be happy to wait a few minutes before tucking into these.
Cauliflower Breadsticks
Makes 8 servings
Ingredients:
- 2 cups riced cauliflower
- ½ teaspoon granulated garlic
- ½ teaspoon black pepper
- 1 teaspoon Italian seasoning
- ½ teaspoon kosher salt
- 1 cup shredded mozzarella or Mexican blend cheese
- 2 large eggs
- ¼ cup grated Parmesan cheese
Method:
- Preheat the oven to 350°F. Line a large rimmed sheet pan with parchment paper.
- In a blender or food processor, combine the cauliflower, garlic, pepper, Italian seasoning, salt, mozzarella, and eggs. Blend or process on low until everything is well incorporated and the cauliflower is broken down.
- Transfer the cauliflower mixture onto the pan. Pat to an even rectangle about ¼-inch thick. Bake for 30 minutes.
- Remove from the oven. Turn the broiler to high. Sprinkle with the Parmesan and broil until the cheese has melted and browned, 2 to 3 minutes.
- Cut into 8 breadsticks.
Excerpted from Easy Keto in 30 Minutes: More Than 100 Ketogenic Recipes From Around the World © 2019 by Urvashi Pitre, Ph.D. Photography © 2019 by Ghazalle Badiozamani. Reproduced by permission of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt. All rights reserved.
And are you ready to learn more about how to unlock the power of food to heal your body, prevent disease & achieve optimal health? Register now for our FREE web class with nutrition expert Kelly LeVeque.