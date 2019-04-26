The 14 Healthiest Things You Can Buy At Trader Joe's
1. Coconut creamer
The one thing I always buy at Trader Joe's is their coconut creamer. I love a good dairy-free alternative, and this one contains minimal ingredients and is super-creamy.
—Alanna Waldron, R.D., founder of Eats Real Food
2. Stir-fry vegetables
I always buy Trader Joe's frozen stir-fry vegetables. It has a mix of carrots, water chestnuts, edamame, snap peas, and mushrooms and, unlike other frozen veggie mixes, it tastes great when sautéed and is super-versatile. I pair it with brown rice or quinoa and soy sauce for an easy and flavorful meal.
—Sammi Haber Brondo, R.D., founder of Nutrition Works NY and author of The Essential Vegetable Cookbook
3. Coconut chips
I love to buy the coconut chips (most often unsweetened). They can literally be used with anything—I like to use them the top oatmeal and yogurt. I mix with chocolate chips for a snack or add to carrot cake or chocolate chip cookies.
—Isabel Smith, R.D., founder of Isabel Smith Nutrition
4. Cauliflower gnocchi
Cauliflower gnocchi is the best. Top the gnocchi with a plum tomato sauce, fresh basil, and sautéed garlic for an immune-boosting, low-carb, comforting Italian dish.
—Nicole Rivera, D.C., founder of the Integrative Wellness Group
5. Riced vegetable medley
I am newly obsessed with the riced vegetable medley from Trader Joe's and can't stop eating it! It's a blend of cauliflower, broccoli, carrots, onions, and scallions. It's honestly so delicious I don't think I can ever go back to plain cauliflower rice again!
—Allison (Aaron) Gross, M.S., RDN, CDN, founder of The Nutrition Curator
6. Ground pepper
Trader Joe's ground pepper (in the grinder). Let's just say I've turned into a huge pepper snob, and I can honestly say this is the GOOD stuff. I put it on everything and typically buy them in twos!
—Rachael DeVaux, R.D., founder of Rachael's Good Eats
7. Red lentil sedanini
A reader of my blog recommended this gluten-free pasta to me. I think it's one of the better varieties of pulse-based pastas out there, in a fun shape to boot! While there are so many great options out there now for gluten-free brands, there still tends to be much less variety in the shape department. I love the color of these tubes too when I really want to jazz up my pasta night.
—Phoebe Lapine, mbg Collective member, founder of Feed Me Phoebe, and author of The Wellness Project
8. Yuzu hot sauce
It's spicy and citrusy with a hint of sweet. The perfect seasoning to bring flavor to stir-fry, coleslaw, chicken salad and beyond.
—Carlene Thomas, RDN, founder of OhCarlene
9. Lentil soup
If I step foot in Trader Joe's, I am guaranteed to step out with their pre-made lentil soup! It's a good source of fiber and protein, has clean ingredients, and tastes delicious. All I have to do is heat it over the stove and sprinkle some Parmesan cheese or nutritional yeast on top, and I have a two-minute meal!
—Leah Silberman, R.D., co-founder of Tovita Nutrition
10. Frozen raspberries
Organic frozen raspberries always find their way into my shopping basket. They're one of my favorite high-fiber foods (9 grams per serving!) and also provide vitamin C and antioxidants. Because they're frozen, you don't have to worry about them going bad before you can use them. Thaw if you like, but I often eat them still frozen over Greek yogurt. They're also delicious in a smoothie or ice cream bowl.
—Jessica Cording, R.D., founder of Jessica Cording Nutrition
11. Everything But The Bagel Seasoning
Trader Joe's offers some amazing produce "shortcuts" to make food preparation a lot easier (riced cauliflower and butternut squash fries, for example). The one item I never leave the store without, however, is their Everything But the Bagel Seasoning blend. Spices are everything when it comes to making food taste good (pun intended) and this particular mix is my favorite!
—Sara McGlothlin, holistic nutritionist, founder of SaraMcGlothlin.com
12. Organic maca powder
I am always sure to grab a bag or two of their organic maca powder. At only $4.99 for an 8 oz. package, it's a great deal for a powdered adaptogen. Since it can help restore energy, I love to add it to my morning cup of Earl Grey tea if I need an extra boost, especially if I am returning to the office after traveling to spread the word about functional medicine.
—Will Cole, D.C., mbg Collective member and author of Ketotarian
13. Mixed greens
I love to buy a variety of mixed greens to add to smoothies, stir-fries, curries, and the like, rotating them with the season. In the winter I like more warming mustard greens and hearty kale while in the summer I go for cooling arugula and lettuce. A girl can never have too many greens!
—Sahara Rose, ayurvedic expert and author of Eat Feel Fresh
14. Steamed lentils
They are perfect for busy weeknight meals. They are cooked perfectly and loaded with fiber, iron, and other nutrients. I love mixing them with veggies (chopped carrots, cucumbers, onions, etc.) and adding a Dijon vinaigrette to it.
—Stephanie Middleberg, R.D., founder of Middleberg Nutrition and author of The Big Book of Organic Baby Food
