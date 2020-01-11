These Buffalo Roasted Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack
In terms of classic game-day snacks, nachos tend to be the biggest hit. The unfortunate thing for us nacho lovers is that loaded nachos are also loaded with unhealthy ingredients. Enter these buffalo cauliflower nachos from Kristy Bernardo's Weeknight Keto, a recipe that's sure to give you your game-day fix without sacrificing a healthy keto diet.
Whether you're following a keto eating plan or just want to make your favorite shareable snack a little healthier, we've got you covered.
Buffalo Roasted Cauliflower Nachos
Serves 6
Ingredients:
- 1 head cauliflower, stem and leaves discarded, cut into small florets
- ¾ cup (180 ml) Ranch dressing (find a keto-approved option, or make your own!)
- ¼ cup (45 g) grated Parmesan cheese
- ¼ cup (45 g) finely crushed pork rinds
- 1 rotisserie chicken, meat removed and shredded
- ½ cup (118 ml) Buffalo Sauce (find a keto-approved option, or make your own!)
- ¼ cup (10 g) chopped scallions
- ¼ cup (28 g) crumbled blue cheese
Method:
- Preheat your oven to 400°F (204°C).
- In a bowl, toss the cauliflower florets with ½ cup (118 ml) of ranch dressing. In a separate bowl, mix together the Parmesan cheese and pork rinds. Place the coated cauliflower in a large zipper bag and add the cheese mixture. Shake and toss to coat the cauliflower completely.
- Place the cauliflower in a single layer on a large sheet pan lined with parchment paper. Roast in the oven for 20 minutes. Toss the cauliflower, then roast for 20 minutes more, or until well browned; it's OK if some of the tiny pieces get very brown—those little bits are the best part!
- Top the cauliflower with the shredded chicken. Drizzle with the Buffalo sauce and the remaining ranch dressing and sprinkle with the scallions and blue cheese. Serve immediately.
Reprinted with permission from Weeknight Keto by Kristy Bernardo, Page Street Publishing Co., 2019. Photo credit: Becky Winkler.
