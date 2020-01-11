In terms of classic game-day snacks, nachos tend to be the biggest hit. The unfortunate thing for us nacho lovers is that loaded nachos are also loaded with unhealthy ingredients. Enter these buffalo cauliflower nachos from Kristy Bernardo's Weeknight Keto, a recipe that's sure to give you your game-day fix without sacrificing a healthy keto diet.

Whether you're following a keto eating plan or just want to make your favorite shareable snack a little healthier, we've got you covered.