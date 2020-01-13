These Keto Tofu Fries Can Satisfy Any French Fry Craving
Just like my inability to solve a Rubik’s Cube, I have yet to find a satisfying French fry alternative. Like rearranging all the stickers to beat the cube, I am willing to pull out all of the stops to accomplish my goal of creating a winning recipe. As crazy as it sounds, Cubed Tofu Fries have just enough salt and fat to fool my brain.
Cubed Tofu Fries
Serves 4
Ingredients:
- 1 (12-ounce) package extra-firm tofu
- 2 tablespoons sesame oil
- 1⁄8 teaspoon salt, divided
- 1⁄8 teaspoon black pepper, divided
- 1⁄8 teaspoon creole seasoning, divided
Method:
- Remove tofu from packaging and wrap in paper towel. Set on a clean plate. Place a second plate on top and put a 3- to 5-pound weight on top. Let sit 20 minutes. Drain excess water.
- Unwrap tofu and slice into small cubes no larger than 1⁄2" square (a little larger than sugar cubes).
- In a large skillet over medium heat, heat oil.
- Combine salt, pepper, and creole seasoning in a small bowl. Sprinkle one-third of spice mixture evenly into skillet and add tofu evenly.
- Sprinkle one-third of spices on top and let fry 5 minutes on each side, flipping three times (for the four sides), browning all four sides.
- Dust tofu with remaining spice mixture.
- Remove from heat. Enjoy while hot!
Helpful tips:
- Try to get the firm or extra-firm tofu that is in a plastic tray and packaged with water. The type that is in the cardboard block is a lot more moist, and it is harder to fry while keeping its shape.
- Using well-drained, extra-firm tofu helps the cubes maintain their shape during the cooking process. Otherwise, the tofu shapes will crumble when stirred, resulting in a scrambled egg–style mess (that still tastes great but isn’t as pretty).
- I once varied my recipe to season the tofu with cinnamon and Splenda. The result was so delicious that I ended up eating two full blocks of tofu in one sitting.
Excerpted from The DIRTY, LAZY KETO Cookbook by Stephanie Laska and William Laska. Copyright © 2020 by Stephanie Laska and William Laska. Photography by James Stefiuk. Used with the permission of the publisher, Adams Media, an imprint of Simon & Schuster, Inc. All rights reserved.
