mindbodygreen

Dismiss
Recipes

These Keto Tofu Fries Can Satisfy Any French Fry Craving

Stephanie Laska, Me.D.
Contributing writer By Stephanie Laska, Me.D.
Contributing writer
Stephanie Laska, Me.D. is a bestselling author and creator of DIRTY, LAZY, KETO diet. She earned her Me.D. degree from the University of California, Santa Barbara, and her books have reached the #1 Amazon Best Seller list in Healthy Diets.
Garnished French Fries with Aioli Dipping Sauce

Image by Cameron Whitman / Stocksy

January 13, 2020 — 10:13 AM

Just like my inability to solve a Rubik’s Cube, I have yet to find a satisfying French fry alternative. Like rearranging all the stickers to beat the cube, I am willing to pull out all of the stops to accomplish my goal of creating a winning recipe. As crazy as it sounds, Cubed Tofu Fries have just enough salt and fat to fool my brain.

Cubed Tofu Fries

Serves 4

Article continues below

Ingredients:

  • 1 (12-ounce) package extra-firm tofu
  • 2 tablespoons sesame oil
  • 1⁄8 teaspoon salt, divided
  • 1⁄8 teaspoon black pepper, divided
  • 1⁄8 teaspoon creole seasoning, divided

Method:

  1. Remove tofu from packaging and wrap in paper towel. Set on a clean plate. Place a second plate on top and put a 3- to 5-pound weight on top. Let sit 20 minutes. Drain excess water.
  2. Unwrap tofu and slice into small cubes no larger than 1⁄2" square (a little larger than sugar cubes).
  3. In a large skillet over medium heat, heat oil.
  4. Combine salt, pepper, and creole seasoning in a small bowl. Sprinkle one-third of spice mixture evenly into skillet and add tofu evenly.
  5. Sprinkle one-third of spices on top and let fry 5 minutes on each side, flipping three times (for the four sides), browning all four sides.
  6. Dust tofu with remaining spice mixture.
  7. Remove from heat. Enjoy while hot!
Article continues below

Helpful tips:

  • Try to get the firm or extra-firm tofu that is in a plastic tray and packaged with water. The type that is in the cardboard block is a lot more moist, and it is harder to fry while keeping its shape.
  • Using well-drained, extra-firm tofu helps the cubes maintain their shape during the cooking process. Otherwise, the tofu shapes will crumble when stirred, resulting in a scrambled egg–style mess (that still tastes great but isn’t as pretty).
  • I once varied my recipe to season the tofu with cinnamon and Splenda. The result was so delicious that I ended up eating two full blocks of tofu in one sitting.

Excerpted from The DIRTY, LAZY KETO Cookbook by Stephanie Laska and William Laska. Copyright © 2020 by Stephanie Laska and William Laska. Photography by James Stefiuk. Used with the permission of the publisher, Adams Media, an imprint of Simon & Schuster, Inc. All rights reserved. 

And are you ready to learn more about how to unlock the power of food to heal your body, prevent disease & achieve optimal health? Register now for our FREE web class with nutrition expert Kelly LeVeque.

Stephanie Laska, Me.D.
Stephanie Laska, Me.D. Contributing writer
Stephanie Laska, Me.D. is a bestselling author and creator of DIRTY, LAZY, KETO diet. She earned her Me.D. degree from the University of California, Santa Barbara, and her books have...

More On This Topic

Food Trends

The Sustainable & Mediterranean-Diet-Approved Protein Your Dinner Is Missing

Emma Loewe
The Sustainable & Mediterranean-Diet-Approved Protein Your Dinner Is Missing
Functional Food

Study Finds Why The Ethics Of Going Vegan Isn't Enough For Some

Sarah Regan
Study Finds Why The Ethics Of Going Vegan Isn't Enough For Some
$39.99

How To Make Healthy & Delicious Meals

With Phoebe Lapine
How To Make Healthy & Delicious Meals
Mental Health

New Research Finds This One Emotion Drives Addictive Behavior The Most

Sarah Regan
New Research Finds This One Emotion Drives Addictive Behavior The Most
Functional Food

Want To Try Going Plant-Based? Use This Vegan Grocery List & Meal Plan

Sarah Regan
Want To Try Going Plant-Based? Use This Vegan Grocery List & Meal Plan
Recipes

These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack

Jamie Schneider
These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack
More Food

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Spirituality

This Week's Horoscope Is Here To Shake Up Your Daily Routine

The AstroTwins
This Week's Horoscope Is Here To Shake Up Your Daily Routine
Recipes

Sip On This CBD-Infused Vegan "Bone Broth" To Ease Inflammation & Stress

Carlene Thomas, R.D.
Sip On This CBD-Infused Vegan "Bone Broth" To Ease Inflammation & Stress
Recipes

These Salted Nut Butter Rice Crispy Treats Are Low-Sugar & Delicious

Jennifer Tyler Lee & Anisha Patel, M.D., MSPH
These Salted Nut Butter Rice Crispy Treats Are Low-Sugar & Delicious
Personal Growth

What Day Of The Week Should You Start A New Routine Or Habit?

Eliza Sullivan
What Day Of The Week Should You Start A New Routine Or Habit?
Women's Health

How Turmeric Can Alleviate PMS & When To Take It For Maximum Results

Christina Coughlin
How Turmeric Can Alleviate PMS & When To Take It For Maximum Results
Functional Food

Curtailing Caffeine? Here's A Tea For You Based On How You Take Your Coffee

Jamie Schneider
Curtailing Caffeine? Here's A Tea For You Based On How You Take Your Coffee
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/these-keto-tofu-fries-are-as-crispy-as-your-fast-food-favs

Your article and new folder have been saved!