Yes, Healthy Curly Fries Exist — Here's How You Can Make Them

There's something about curly fries that just makes them taste better than the original french fry. Maybe they're somehow crispier in a curly shape? Either way, I view curly fries as an ode to my childhood, and now there's a healthy version of the snack from Bruce Weinstein and Mark Scarbrough's The Essential Air Fryer Cookbook that you can make in your air fryer. It's as easy as ordering in diner food but way healthier.

You can even buy your butternut squash pre-spiralized for more ease and experiment with different oils for unique flavor profiles. The possibilities are endless—as are the options for dipping sauces. I'm partial to a classic ketchup (call me bland), but you can get creative with a buffalo sauce or Sriracha mayo.