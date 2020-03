Contributing writer

Stephanie Laska, Me.D. is a bestselling author and creator of DIRTY, LAZY, KETO diet. She earned her Me.D. degree from the University of California, Santa Barbara, and her books have reached the #1 Amazon Best Seller list in Healthy Diets. Stephanie also is the host of the podcast, DIRTY, LAZY, Girl, as well as many Facebook support groups. Her most recent book is called, The Dirty, Lazy, Keto Cookbook and features 100 keto-friendly recipes.