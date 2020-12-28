mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Recipes
Gluten-Free Dumpling Recipe: How To Make A Vegan Version At Home

Gluten-Free Dumpling Recipe: How To Make A Vegan Version At Home

Eliza Sullivan
mbg Editorial Assistant By Eliza Sullivan
mbg Editorial Assistant
Eliza Sullivan is an editorial assistant at mindbodygreen. She received a B.S. journalism and a B.A. in english literature from Boston University.
Vegan Dumplings

Image by Daniel Kwak / Contributor

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
December 28, 2020 — 18:05 PM

I've always been a bit intimidated by homemade dumplings: the folding, especially. It's simply not the sort of thing I've ever felt qualified enough to make—but this recipe makes the process seem manageable, even for a total novice like myself. Step-by-step instructions mean they even look like proper dumplings, as well as tasting amazing.

It turns out, it wasn't necessarily something restauranteur Stratis Morfogen thought he'd master, either: "I never, ever thought I'd end up a specialist, of sorts, in Asian cuisine," he writes in the introduction to his new book Damn Good Dumplings. "That part isn't my blood or birthright—but it's been an essential ingredient in the journey I've taken."

After learning the business in his family's restaurants, Morfogen began learning Asian cuisine as a founding partner at Philippe by Philippe Chow, where they specialize in Beijing-inspired cuisine. While he's since moved on to other endeavors, Morfogen still keeps some of that inspiration—dumplings included—in his restaurants.

These vegan dumplings are a perfect classic plant-based recipe: they have a simple mix of veggies and take on classic flavors like ginger and garlic for a bit of punch of flavor and of health benefits. Prepping these may take a bit of focus if you're not already used to folding process, but consider it a practice in patience and mindful cooking.

Vegan Lovers Dumplings

Makes 24 dumplings

Advertisement

Ingredients

  • 2 tbsp coconut aminos, plus more for dipping
  • 1 tsp fresh ginger, peeled and minced
  • 2 cloves garlic, minced
  • 2 tbsp rice wine vinegar
  • 1 tbsp cornstarch (or try arrowroot powder as a healthy alternative)
  • 5-8 tbsp soybean oil, divided (or another cooking oil)
  • 1 cup white button or cremini mushrooms, chopped
  • 1 cup carrots, grated
  • 2 cups green cabbage, finely shredded
  • 24 gluten-free wonton wrappers, rolled thin

Method

  1. Combine the coconut aminos, ginger, garlic, vinegar, and cornstarch in a small bowl. Whisk to combine and set aside.
  2. Place a non-stick skillet over medium-high heat and add 2 tablespoons of the soybean oil. Heat until the oil until it starts to shimmer, then add the mushrooms, carrots, and cabbage. Cook the mixture for 5 to 6 minutes, until the vegetables begin to wilt, then add about ⅓ cup of water, cover the pan, and let the veggies steam for 4 to 5 minutes over medium heat until soft.
  3. Remove the cover, add the sauce mixture, and stir until everything comes together and all additional water has evaporated, 1 to 2 minutes. Remove the filling from heat and allow it to cool for 5 to 10 minutes.
  4. Lay a wonton dough square on a clean work surface at an angle, so that it looks like a diamond. Place 1 heaping teaspoon of the veggie filling in the center of the wonton square. Wet your fingers in a small bowl of water and run a damp finger along all four outside edges of the wrapper.
  5. Carefully pick up the wonton skin and lay it in the palm of your hand, keeping the points pointing up toward your middle finger and down to the base of your palm. Gently fold the bottom point of the skin up over the filling, creating a triangle, then gently press the seams to close them as well.
  6. Using the tip of your finger, wet the two diagonal sides and begin sealing the seam on the left side making small folds from the left side slightly over the right (similar to crimping a pie crust). Remember to line up the edges of the wrapper as you pleat and press all the way around. Continue pleating seven to ten times until the dumpling is completely sealed. The finished dumpling will have a half-moon shape.
  7. Place the finished dumpling on a sheet pan and cover with a tea towel or damp paper towel to keep them moist while working. Continue making dumplings until you have used all the filling and wrappers.
  8. Place a large sauté pan with a tight-fitting lid over medium-high heat. Add 1 to 2 tablespoons of the soybean oil to the pan and heat to a shimmer, 3 to 4 minutes. Add six to eight dumplings to the pan at a time to prevent crowding and cook for 4 to 5 minutes, until the bottoms of the dumplings are brown and crispy.
  9. Carefully pour ¼ cup of water into the pan and cover the pan with a lid. Let the dumplings steam for 3 to 4 minutes, until the filling is cooked through and the skin has formed a tight seal (the dumplings should lift easily from the bottom of the pan). Cook the rest of the dumplings in batches of six to eight, adding more oil as necessary. Serve immediately with coconut aminos for dipping.
Reprinted with permission from Damn Good Dumplings by Stratis Morfogen, Page Street Publishing Co. 2020. Photo credit: Daniel Kwak

Want your passion for wellness to change the world? Become A Functional Nutrition Coach! Enroll today to join our upcoming live office hours.

Advertisement
Eliza Sullivan
Eliza Sullivan mbg Editorial Assistant
Eliza Sullivan is an Editorial Assistant at mindbodygreen. She received a B.S. in journalism and B.A. in english literature with honors from Boston University, and she has previously...

More On This Topic

Food Trends

4 Healthy Food Trends From 2020 We Want To Carry Into The New Year

Eliza Sullivan
4 Healthy Food Trends From 2020 We Want To Carry Into The New Year
Recipes

6 Comforting Soup Recipes That Can Help Support Your Immune System

Sarah Regan
6 Comforting Soup Recipes That Can Help Support Your Immune System
$179.99

The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition

With Rich Roll Featuring Julie Piatt
The Ultimate Guide To Plant-Based Nutrition
Beauty

Dryness, Frizz & More: 4 Shampoo Bar Recipes For Every Hair Concern

Jamie Schneider
Dryness, Frizz & More: 4 Shampoo Bar Recipes For Every Hair Concern
Integrative Health

4 Actionable Pieces Of Bloat-Busting Advice We Think About Constantly

Kristine Thomason
4 Actionable Pieces Of Bloat-Busting Advice We Think About Constantly
Sex

8 Fascinating Things Scientists Discovered About Sex In 2020

Kelly Gonsalves
8 Fascinating Things Scientists Discovered About Sex In 2020
More Food

Popular Stories

Advertisement

Latest Articles

Spirituality

How To Draw A Cleansing Moon Bath For The Last Full Moon of 2020 (Clap Emoji!)

Sarah Regan
How To Draw A Cleansing Moon Bath For The Last Full Moon of 2020 (Clap Emoji!)
Home

Make Your Succulents Multiply With This Step-By-Step Propagation Map

Sarah Regan
Make Your Succulents Multiply With This Step-By-Step Propagation Map
Spirituality

What To Know About This Month's Full Cold Moon—The Last Of 2020

Sarah Regan
What To Know About This Month's Full Cold Moon—The Last Of 2020
Love

This Is The Best Dating & Relationship Advice We Heard In 2020

Kelly Gonsalves
This Is The Best Dating & Relationship Advice We Heard In 2020
Routines

This Pilates Routine Works Your Core & Relieves Hip Tension In Just 10 Minutes

Helen Phelan
This Pilates Routine Works Your Core & Relieves Hip Tension In Just 10 Minutes
Beauty

The 3 Biggest Hair Care Mistakes We See All Of The Time

Alexandra Engler
The 3 Biggest Hair Care Mistakes We See All Of The Time
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/vegan-and-gluten-free-dumpling-recipe

Your article and new folder have been saved!