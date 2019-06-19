Coconut Aminos: How To Use This Must-Have Keto & Paleo Pantry Staple

The foods we eat today are a far cry from what our grandparents would have recognized growing up, with the majority of what's spent on groceries going toward processed fare rather than healthy fats, clean proteins, fruits, and vegetables. And with the rise in food sensitivities and other autoimmune-related health problems, it's clear that we need to start selecting different foods if we want to see different results.

As a functional medicine practitioner, it's my job to empower you to take back control of your health. One of the first steps is making the switch to healthier options of your favorite not-so-healthy foods—which can still be both filling and delicious, not restrictive or boring.

This is where coconut aminos come in. One of my favorite pantry staples for making Asian-inspired dishes, coconut aminos are the perfect substitute for soy sauce in many recipes—and they just so happens to be vegan, paleo, and keto and far lower in sodium. So now, instead of skipping out on your favorite recipes, just make this simple swap. Your taste buds won't notice a major difference, but your body definitely will.