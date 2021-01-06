A Completely Objective, Non-Negotiable, List Of The Best Beers for Everyday Moments

2020 was the year we all started thinking small (and we’re not just talking about the living room/home office/personal gym we were all confined to). No, 2020 was the year we celebrated life’s small wins, taking a step back to appreciate the little moments.

And to help commemorate these moments, we at mbg found ourselves consistently turning to an unexpected source—beer.

Beer is the Swiss army knife of the beverage world, and—if you ask us—the perfect way to celebrate a variety of occasions. What else can cool you off on hot days, mellow you out after a long day, and serve as common ground between you and your Uncle Earl? (we’ve all got one). But its gift is also its curse—how do you know which beer is right for the moment?

Here are some of our favorites. Salud!

The Post-Exercise Beer

You know the scene: You just finished up a grueling workout, and you’re catching your breath while you try to prevent that bead of sweat on your nose from falling onto your new carpet. The only thing on your mind is “I need something in me… NOW”. And in 2020, we found ourselves swapping our standard green juice for something a little tastier—the lager. It’s clean, it’s crisp, and if you ask us, it’s one of the best ways to reward yourself.

As one of the most widely-available beers in the world, lagers are perfect for this particular situation (i.e., tired, sweaty, and potentially hangry) because you can pick up a 6-pack pretty much anywhere.

The Wind Down Beer