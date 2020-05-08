mindbodygreen

Close banner
Love

5 Ways We Are Celebrating Mother's Day This Year (In Case You Need Inspo)

Alexandra Engler
mbg Beauty and Lifestyle Senior Editor By Alexandra Engler
mbg Beauty and Lifestyle Senior Editor
Alexandra Engler is the Beauty and Lifestyle Senior Editor. She received her journalism degree from Marquette University, graduating first in the department.
Daughter Hugging Her Mother in the Kitchen During a Family Gathering

Image by BONNINSTUDIO / Stocksy

May 8, 2020 — 15:10 PM

In case you need a reminder: Mother's Day is this Sunday. It's a year we could probably all stand a little more love and connection regardless. So perhaps be mindful to put extra time and care into celebrating moms or whomever filled the mom role in your life.

For inspiration, in case you're looking for some, here's how five mbg staffers are celebrating their moms near and afar.

By cherishing a new phase of the relationship.

"I was lucky enough to spend the first few weeks of quarantine with my mom. It was the first time in my adult life that we've lived together, and it was so fun to see how similar we've become over the years. We joked about how we never wanted the time together to end! (The pandemic part of it, however, we could live without.) Though we're no longer together physically, I'm looking forward to celebrating mom from afar and keeping up with this new phase of our relationship."

Emma Loewe, senior sustainability editor

Article continues below

With workouts & brunch.

"Since my mom lives in California and I’m in New York, it’s always a treat when we do get to spend Mother’s Day in person. I always call her and try to do something to make her day special if we can’t be together—but this year, my sister and I were especially inspired to arrange some virtual festivities. So far, we’re planning to do a workout in the morning (yes, this is our idea of fun), then video chat while we enjoy brunch together. Later, we’re planning to do a virtual game night, featuring some of our family favorites. Plus, a few more surprises!"

Kristine Thomason, senior health editor

Having family drinks.

"Growing up, my family had dinner together more days than we didn't. At the time I didn't really think much of it, but looking back I know that's not an easy task for two working parents. We never missed Sunday dinner, and while we can't have dinner together this Sunday, we will be having drinks over video chat."

Alexandra Engler, senior beauty & lifestyle editor

Article continues below

Making handmade crafts.

"I’m lucky enough to be with my mom this Mother’s Day, and the celebration has propelled me back to childhood in the best way. Store-bought cards and gifts make their way to DIY messages and craft projects, making me feel like a kid again. While we may not be able to gather the whole family this year (grandma included), all the effort we’re putting in to make the holiday feel somewhat “normal” makes it feel even more special. There’s just something about handmade cards that give you those fuzzy feels."

Jamie Schneider, editorial assistant

Organizing a day filled with favorites.

"For Mother's Day this year, my family and I are all showing our appreciation by showering her with her favorite things! Cinnamon toast for breakfast (in bed of course), lemon cake made from scratch, and a Star Wars movie night. She's also a big fan of essential oils, so I got her this neat oil diffuser bracelet to keep her favorite scents on all day. We've all been isolating in the house together, so perhaps it would be a good idea for the rest of us to gift her some alone time, too..."

Sarah Regan, editorial assistant

Ready to learn how to fight inflammation and address autoimmune disease through the power of food? Join our 5-Day Inflammation Video Summit with mindbodygreen’s top doctors.

Alexandra Engler
Alexandra Engler mbg Beauty and Lifestyle Senior Editor
Alexandra Engler is the Beauty and Lifestyle Senior Editor at mindbodygreen. She received her journalism degree from Marquette University, graduating first in the department. She has...

More On This Topic

Sex

It May Be Better To Have Sex In The Morning — Here's What Experts Say

Kelly Gonsalves
It May Be Better To Have Sex In The Morning — Here's What Experts Say
Parenting

7 Small Ways To Strengthen Your Relationship With Your Mom

Abby Moore
7 Small Ways To Strengthen Your Relationship With Your Mom
$59.99

How To Live Every Day With More Joy

With Sheryl Paul, M.A.
How To Live Every Day With More Joy
Beauty

Just In Time For Summer: 8 Ways To Get A Sun-Kissed Glow While Indoors

Alexandra Engler
Just In Time For Summer: 8 Ways To Get A Sun-Kissed Glow While Indoors
Recipes

9 Healthy Recipes To Make With Ripe Bananas (That Aren't Banana Bread)

Eliza Sullivan
9 Healthy Recipes To Make With Ripe Bananas (That Aren't Banana Bread)
Beauty

Ashley Graham's Trick For Naturally Fuller Lips (With No Lip Products!)

Jamie Schneider
Ashley Graham's Trick For Naturally Fuller Lips (With No Lip Products!)
More Relationships

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Spirituality

This Chakra Could Be The Root Of Our Disconnection + How To Heal It

Erica Matluck, N.D., N.P.
This Chakra Could Be The Root Of Our Disconnection + How To Heal It
Recipes

These Keto Lemon Muffins Have A Skin-Supporting Ingredient We Love

Eliza Sullivan
These Keto Lemon Muffins Have A Skin-Supporting Ingredient We Love
Spirituality

Read Between The Lines: A Starter Guide To Reading Palms At Home

Sarah Regan
Read Between The Lines: A Starter Guide To Reading Palms At Home
Nature

Mother's Day Isn't Canceled (And The Flowers Shouldn't Be Either!)

Emma Loewe
Mother's Day Isn't Canceled (And The Flowers Shouldn't Be Either!)
Healthy Weight

If You're Not Into Intermittent Fasting Every Day, You May Like This Diet

Abby Moore
If You're Not Into Intermittent Fasting Every Day, You May Like This Diet
Spirituality

Why This Yogi Wants To Talk About The Stigma Of Religion In Wellness

Jason Wachob
Why This Yogi Wants To Talk About The Stigma Of Religion In Wellness
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/ways-to-celebrate-mom-from-our-staffers

Your article and new folder have been saved!