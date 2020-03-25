If you ask a fitness professional whether it's possible to get a good workout at home, chances are they'll respond by saying you can get a good workout anywhere. What stands in the way of you and a solid workout isn't where you do it—it's whether you do it.

"Some movement is ALWAYS better than no movement," says Lauren Kanski, NASM-CPT. "You may be limited in creativity with an at-home workout but definitely not in ability."

The two main limitations people think of when they consider working out at home are space and equipment. A gym has endless space and equipment—how could you match that at home?

Answer: You don't have to. You don't even need shoes to work out indoors.

"All you need is a space the size of a yoga mat so you can move in all different planes of motion," Kanski says.

And if you don't know how to program (i.e., you're not a trainer), that's no issue. There are thousands of trainers (maybe even tens of thousands) who post workouts online, whether it be on Instagram, YouTube, or their websites.

"Nowadays we have countless resources, videos, and equipment," says Amy Shah, M.D. "These can all make our home workouts just as good as a gym workout."

However, a word to the wise: Make sure that you're taking fitness advice from people who have credentials. Not doing so may result in ineffective workouts, or even worse, serious injury.