Have you been getting excess headaches this year? Your gut may have something to do with it.

While gut health, stress, and headaches may all seem like independent issues, they’re often intertwined. The gut is often considered the “second brain” because it controls everything from mood, to digestion, to immune functioning.

In the midst of a global pandemic, unhealthy habits and stress may be wreaking havoc your gut. Because of the gut-brain axis, whatever goes on in the gut may also impact the brain—including the formation of headaches.