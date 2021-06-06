If you envy those who can throw their hair up and land a perfectly voluminous ponytail, well, same. My ponies tend to read flat or frizzy—the strands never seem to cascade effortlessly, like the perky ponytails I so dreamed of. To that end, I typically avoid the style altogether; a low bun or braid requires much less of a lift—quite literally.

A recent TikTok, though, may have just changed my mind. (All hail the app's treasure trove of beauty hacks!) In the video, user Kirsty Hollick uses nothing but a humble hair tie to nail a lifted pony—no products, no hot tools, no prayers the style won't hang limp as soon as you turn your head. Friends, this may be the easiest ponytail trick in the book.