Heat styling—especially when it's a daily activity—does a number on your hair. Hot tools work by breaking down your hair's keratin bonds, so they can reshape them into a new texture (be it straight to curls via a wand or curls to straight via a flatiron). As you might imagine, this repeated process will affect the integrity of the hair's bonds over time. Heat can also do more surface-level damage to the cuticle by singeing the cuticle, leaving gaps and frays on the hair's outermost layer. In fact, "Hot tools can be even more damaging than hair color," celebrity colorist Rita Hazan notes.

One of the most important things you can do for hair health is to coat the strands with a barrier before even touching a blow dryer or hot tool. Heat protectants form a seal around the hair, essentially creating a buffer between the temperatures and your strand—and infusing the hair with antioxidants and moisture to help nurture it long term.

Finally, do be mindful of application: Be sure to coat your entire head of hair—that is, if you plan to style all of it. Just spritzing the front, top layers will do nothing for the rest of it (there's no transitive property in hair care, after all).