An Easy 3-Step Guide To Building Up Skin Strength & Resilience 

Creating a strong dermis requires providing the skin with the proper tools—namely structural proteins and antioxidants. Let’s start with the primary structural protein: Collagen. Collagen is the most abundant protein in the skin, and we make it naturally throughout our lifetime. However—like many things in the body—the natural source declines with age. The good news is there are many ways to encourage it’s production (check out a few here), but one of the most effective ways seem to be collagen supplementation.* The research shows that these collagen peptides are able to support skin elasticity and dermal collagen density as the peptides support your skin cells’ fibroblasts, or the things in the cell that produce collagen and elastin itself.*

But you also need to fuel your skin with antioxidants, as these help protect your precious proteins from free radical oxidation.* There are many antioxidants you can take for skin health—all with their own unique properties and benefits—so our suggestion is to get a wide variety of them. There are the more famous ones, like vitamins C and E, which additionally support the collagen synthesis process.* Or look for lesser known ones like sulforaphane glucosinolate (SGS, or commonly referred to simply as sulforaphane), which actually activates the body's natural detoxification and antioxidant enzymes.* And definitely look for other botanical bioactives with photoprotective qualities like astaxanthin and pomegranate whole fruit extract.*