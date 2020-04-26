Even with healthier swaps, most desserts aren't exactly bursting with the vitamins and minerals you'd get in, say, a veggie-packed snack. But it is possible to get those nutrients—without cutting back on your baking. The simple solution: Incorporate a greens powder in the mix, such as mbg's organic veggies+.

"When it comes to adding greens powder to your baked goods, you need to decide if you're going to embrace the green flavor or try to mask it," says registered dietitian Jess Cording, M.S., R.D., CDN. To show us what she means, Cording shares the best way to add greens powders into five of our favorite treats.