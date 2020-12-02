This Is The *Only* Ingredient Goldie Hawn Uses In Her One-Step Beauty Routine

If you’re going to select one ingredient to use in a minimal, Hawn-esque beauty routine, coconut oil is a great headliner. That's because this confection can do it all: Not only can you use it to cleanse your face and remove makeup, but it also makes a wonderful face mask, moisturizer, even lip balm. Its rich fatty acid content has been shown to help increase moisture levels in the skin, as well as improve skin barrier function and boost collagen production. All that to say, you get tons of benefits with just one glob.

We should note that coconut oil doesn’t work for everyone—it’s comedogenic, so those with acne-prone skin may want to steer clear—but for drier skin types it’s nothing short of sublime. We suggest always using an unrefined (aka virgin), organic coconut oil, so it’s able to retain all the famed antioxidants and anti-inflammatory benefits.

From there, the choice is yours how you slather on: With just a glimpse into Hawn’s routine, we’re still unsure how she uses the thick oil to her advantage (does she let it seep into her skin overnight? Wash it off as a cleanser?), but we can assume it’s one of these five ways. Regardless, it's a worthwhile ingredient to rely on. Even Hawn’s daughter, Kate Hudson, has sworn by the prized oil in the past (something she learned from Mom, maybe?).