5 Full-Body Exercises That Are Just As Effective As Burpees

Krista Stryker, NSCA-CPT
Certified Personal Trainer By Krista Stryker, NSCA-CPT
Krista Stryker, NSCA-CPT is the author of The 12-Minute Athlete: Get Fitter, Faster, and Stronger Using HIIT and Your Bodyweight and a leading expert on HIIT and bodyweight fitness. She lives in Venice, California, and is a certified personal trainer through the National Strength and Conditioning Association.
October 27, 2015
 

We all know that burpees are an amazing exercise to work your entire body, burn calories, and boost your conditioning quickly. But even burpees can get boring if you do them too often, and let’s be honest — sometimes you just need to mix things up a bit. Here are five equipment-free exercises you can do instead of burpees — and still get an awesome full-body workout:

1. Squat tuck jump combo

The squat tuck jump combo is a full-body movement that will make your legs burn in no time at all. Stand with your legs hip-width apart and your toes pointed slightly outward. Squat down as low as you can, then explode upward as you bring your knees toward your chest. Land back in a squat position and repeat immediately.

2. Push-up plank jumps

Push-up plank jumps are a fun way to make regular push-ups more dynamic and get your heart rate up at the same time. To do them, start in a push-up position with your shoulders directly over your hands. Tighten your abs, glutes, and thighs, then lower yourself so that your chest touches the floor. Push back up, then jump your feet toward your hands. Jump back to the starting push-up position. That’s one rep!

3. 180° switch jumps

180° switch jumps take the standard squat jump and add a rotational twist, making your arms and core work even harder. Get in a squat position with your feet about hip-width apart. Jump up explosively as you swing your arms upward for momentum and twist 180° in midair. Land in a squat position with one hand touching the ground, then immediately jump back up and repeat on the opposite side.

4. Speed skater lunges

Speed skater lunges are a great way to work your legs unilaterally as you get sweaty at the same time. And don’t be fooled into thinking they’re only a leg exercise — you’ll be surprised at how tired your core gets from these.

Stand in a side lunge position with one leg bent parallel to the floor and the other leg straight to the side. Jump up explosively as you switch legs. Now the previously straight leg will be bent and the previously bent leg will be straight to the other side. Try to keep your core tight and stay as low as possible as you switch sides as fast as you can.

5. Pike jumps

Pike jumps are one of those exercises that appear much easier than they look. Give them a try for a full-body burn! To do them, start in a downward-facing dog position, then jump your feet up as far as possible and land on one side. Trying not to pause in between, jump to other side, then repeat as fast as you can.

