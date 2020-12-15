Fragrance Free Shampoo: 9 Options For Sensitive Scalps
If you have sensitive skin, you likely know that one trigger for some people is fragrance. Yes, the ingredients that perfume your beauty products may cause the skin to become itchy, inflamed, tight, ashy, or red. "[Artificial fragrance] is one of the most common ingredients to cause sensitivity, puffiness, itch, and rash," says board-certified dermatologist Loretta Ciraldo, M.D., FAAD.
Essentially, hypoallergenic and artificial-fragrance-free follow the same beat. That's why board-certified dermatologist Hadley King, M.D., says to look for "fragrance-free" on the label, in addition to the overarching hypoallergenic. "Even products that are labeled 'unscented' may still contain fragrance and can therefore still cause an allergic reaction," she advises.
And while many people go straight for their face creams when looking for their irritation culprits, don’t overlook your hair care. Shampoos, conditioners, and styling products are commonly scented in some capacity, and thus may be the cause of your tight, itchy, and inflamed scalp—but also any irritation that shows up around the hairline, neck, shoulders, and the back (especially if you have long hair).
If this sounds like you, it may be time to look into fragrance-free shampoos. Here, 9 of the best.
SEEN Fragrance Free Shampoo
This hair care brand was developed by dermatologists, so it keeps your skin top of mind. Not only will it help keep your irritation at bay by keeping out the perfume, but the blend is non-comedogenic so it won’t clog pores. So if you find that your skin is sensitive to hair care—and you see pimples along the scalp, hairline or back, reach for this option.
Fragrance Free Shampoo, SEEN ($29)
Prose Custom Shampoo in Fragrance Free
Because prose is customizable, you can make their products work for you. One option they give you? Nix the scent (they have several perfume options to choose, from their signature to floral to citrusy). From there, the shampoo options take into account your hair type, density, styling routine, and so much more. You can’t go wrong.
Custom Shampoo in Fragrance Free, Prose ($25)
Desert Essence Fragrance Free Shampoo
Looking for high quality organic hair care at a reasonable price tag? This shampoo is made with plant-based cleansers to remove oil and debris, as well as nurturing jojoba oil, organic comfrey, and organic green tea for antioxidants and strength.
Fragrance Free Shampoo, Desert Essence ($8.99)
Phillip Adam Shampoo In Fragrance Free
Looking for a proper cleanse? This clean shampoo helps remove debris from the scalp and strand with apple cider vinegar, which also helps balance your pH and seals the cuticle shut so your strands are extra smooth, lifted, and shiny.
Shampoo In Fragrance Free, Phillip Adam ($12.99)
Kristin Ess Fragrance Free Daily Cleansing Shampoo
If you’re one to shampoo daily or every other day, you’ll want an option that’s gentle, so it’s not stripping away your natural oils. Here’s a clean option that skips harsh sulfates, but leans on easy-on-the-skin surfactants. Don’t worry: You’ll still get some of that classic lather.
Fragrance Free Daily Cleansing Shampoo, Kristin Ess ($12)
CurlMix Clarifying Moisture Shampoo
A curl-friendly blend that loads in aloe vera, making it ideal for sensitive scalps in two ways. First, it’s of course fragrance free. But then aloe vera is a known and beloved ingredient to soothe easily irritated skin—not to mention deeply hydrating and full of antioxidants.
Clarifying Moisture Shampoo, CurlMix ($18)
We Are Paradoxx Super Natural Shampoo
A 91% natural option, this blend is full of good-for-you herbs and botanical extracts to help give you the full-of-life hair of your dreams. Hops and nettle extracts help create bounce. Babassu oil, matcha green tea and carrageen moss extract help give an easy, silky finish.
Super Natural Shampoo, We Are Paradoxx ($22)
Briogeo Be Gentle, Be Kind Aloe + Oat Milk Ultra Soothing Fragrance-free Hypoallergenic Shampoo
An option for all hair types that loads up hydration without weighing strands down. We particularly love that it contains oat milk, which is full of polysaccharides, and is rich in omega-6 fatty acids and vitamin B.
Be Gentle, Be Kind Aloe + Oat Milk Ultra Soothing Fragrance-free Hypoallergenic Shampoo, Briogeo ($26)
Typology 10-Ingredient Shampoo
A chic, simple shampoo that does just what you need it to—and nothing more. Not only does this not contain fragrance, but it also leaves out silicones, filler, and sulfates. But it does contain wheat proteins to help repair and protect hair fibers.
10-Ingredient Shampoo, Typology ($14.80)
