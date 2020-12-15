If you have sensitive skin, you likely know that one trigger for some people is fragrance. Yes, the ingredients that perfume your beauty products may cause the skin to become itchy, inflamed, tight, ashy, or red. "[Artificial fragrance] is one of the most common ingredients to cause sensitivity, puffiness, itch, and rash," says board-certified dermatologist Loretta Ciraldo, M.D., FAAD.

Essentially, hypoallergenic and artificial-fragrance-free follow the same beat. That's why board-certified dermatologist Hadley King, M.D., says to look for "fragrance-free" on the label, in addition to the overarching hypoallergenic. "Even products that are labeled 'unscented' may still contain fragrance and can therefore still cause an allergic reaction," she advises.

And while many people go straight for their face creams when looking for their irritation culprits, don’t overlook your hair care. Shampoos, conditioners, and styling products are commonly scented in some capacity, and thus may be the cause of your tight, itchy, and inflamed scalp—but also any irritation that shows up around the hairline, neck, shoulders, and the back (especially if you have long hair).

If this sounds like you, it may be time to look into fragrance-free shampoos. Here, 9 of the best.