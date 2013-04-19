 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Routines
Yes, It's OK To Eat Before Yoga! 5 Foods To Enjoy

Yes, It's OK To Eat Before Yoga! 5 Foods To Enjoy

Alexa Nehter
Written by Alexa Nehter
April 19, 2013

Many of my yoga students come straight after work to my afternoon classes and haven’t eaten since lunch. I hear things like: I'm just not 100% there when my belly growls, but I know I'm not supposed to eat before class. I can recall countless times where students couldn’t enjoy another down dog simply because they'd eaten too much.

Personally, if it's been too long since my last meal, I make sure that I charge up with a nutrient-dense and easy-to-digest food that picks me up without feeling bloated or heavy. An hour before class usually works well for me.

Eating something before class is not a crime. As a holistic health coach I teach my clients the importance of keeping the blood sugar levels balanced. To avoid mood swings and energy lows during the yoga session, I suggest to try out different eating strategies like adjusting the timing, amounts and types of food consumed and to pay attention to what works best for a straight up downward facing dog.

Here is a list of five foods that keeps you flying and focused during your next afternoon yoga flow:

Bananas

Yes, It's OK To Eat Before Yoga! 5 Foods To Enjoy

Image by Tatjana Zlatkovic / Stocksy

This sweet fruit is potassium-rich, which makes it a great pre-workout snack. Potassium interacts with sodium and keeps your body properly hydrated. The magnesium prevents cramps and bloating. It's the perfect snack for your Vinyasa class.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Almonds

handful of low fodmap almonds

Image by st_lux / iStock

These little superstars boost energy and will keep your hunger at bay. They contain potassium, magnesium, and vitamin E, helping you to stay hydrated and giving your muscles staying power. Be sure to eat the plain and unsalted version. (M&Ms almond don't count.)

Avocados

Yes, It's OK To Eat Before Yoga! 5 Foods To Enjoy

Image by Apeel

Most yogis love avocados. They contain critical electrolytes like magnesium and potassium (60% more than a banana), which contributes to proper cell and muscle function. Avocados are nutrient-dense and don’t have a lot of volume, so you feel full for longer, light in triangle and strong for your handstand. Most of the fat in avocados helps to lower bad cholesterol and promote lean muscle growth. What's not to love? 

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Dark Chocolate

Yes, It's OK To Eat Before Yoga! 5 Foods To Enjoy

Image by Yelena Yemchuk / Getty

Dark chocolate is great for keeping your blood sugar levels in check and increasing the blood flow to your brain. Eating a little bit before class will boost your concentration and the ability to focus. It also contains phenyl ethylamine (the same chemical your brain creates to release endorphins) and caffeine, which stimulates and enhances alertness, without getting the jitters. 

Smoothies

Yes, It's OK To Eat Before Yoga! 5 Foods To Enjoy

Image by Abigail Keeso

To create a light-yet-mighty elixir, simply blend all or a selection of the four musketeers (bananas, almonds, avocado, cacao) with coconut water. This will set you in motion and help you getting the most out of your practice.

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Alexa Nehter
Alexa Nehter
Alexa Nehter is a yoga teacher, retreat facilitator, author of THE CLEAN YOGI and keen surfer. She is known and loved for her relatable and encouraging approach to both yoga and...

More On This Topic

Motivation

The 9 Best Exercise Bikes Of 2022 To Get Your Sweat In From Home

Emily Shiffer
The 9 Best Exercise Bikes Of 2022 To Get Your Sweat In From Home
Routines

11 Tension-Releasing Leg Stretches, According To Our Top Trainers

Merrell Readman
11 Tension-Releasing Leg Stretches, According To Our Top Trainers
$39.99

The 14-Day Plant-Based Challenge

With Miranda Hammer, M.S., R.D., CDN
The 14-Day Plant-Based Challenge
Integrative Health

I'm An M.D. & This Is The Supplement I Trust For Consistently Deep Sleep

Sarah Regan
I'm An M.D. & This Is The Supplement I Trust For Consistently Deep Sleep
Beauty

An Esthetician & Makeup Artist's Must-Have Beauty Products For Skin That Shines

Jamie Schneider
An Esthetician & Makeup Artist's Must-Have Beauty Products For Skin That Shines
Integrative Health

Skip The Scale — Body Composition Is The Metabolic Health Metric You Need

Morgan Chamberlain
Skip The Scale — Body Composition Is The Metabolic Health Metric You Need
More Movement

Popular Stories

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Latest Articles

Home

Tossing & Turning? Try These Pillows For Your Most Comfortable Sleep Ever

Jack Byram
Tossing & Turning? Try These Pillows For Your Most Comfortable Sleep Ever
Functional Food

8 Healthy Foods That Are Gentle & Easy For Digestion, From RDs

Merrell Readman
8 Healthy Foods That Are Gentle & Easy For Digestion, From RDs
Integrative Health

13 Products For Insomnia That Have Actual Science Backing Them Up

Emma Loewe
13 Products For Insomnia That Have Actual Science Backing Them Up
Integrative Health

This Supplement Delivers Deeper Sleep In Less Than A Week, Reviewers Say*

Sarah Regan
This Supplement Delivers Deeper Sleep In Less Than A Week, Reviewers Say*
Home

These Pillow-Top Mattresses Make It Feel Like You're Sleeping On A Cloud

Jamey Powell
These Pillow-Top Mattresses Make It Feel Like You're Sleeping On A Cloud
Mental Health

Therapy Doesn't Have To Be Pricey: 6 Quality, Budget-Friendly Options To Try

Julie Nguyen
Therapy Doesn't Have To Be Pricey: 6 Quality, Budget-Friendly Options To Try
Latest Articles
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/foods-to-eat-before-yoga

Your article and new folder have been saved!