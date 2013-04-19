Yes, It's OK To Eat Before Yoga! 5 Foods To Enjoy

Many of my yoga students come straight after work to my afternoon classes and haven’t eaten since lunch. I hear things like: I'm just not 100% there when my belly growls, but I know I'm not supposed to eat before class. I can recall countless times where students couldn’t enjoy another down dog simply because they'd eaten too much.

Personally, if it's been too long since my last meal, I make sure that I charge up with a nutrient-dense and easy-to-digest food that picks me up without feeling bloated or heavy. An hour before class usually works well for me.

Eating something before class is not a crime. As a holistic health coach I teach my clients the importance of keeping the blood sugar levels balanced. To avoid mood swings and energy lows during the yoga session, I suggest to try out different eating strategies like adjusting the timing, amounts and types of food consumed and to pay attention to what works best for a straight up downward facing dog.

Here is a list of five foods that keeps you flying and focused during your next afternoon yoga flow: