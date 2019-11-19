Cold sores always seem to pop up at the most inconvenient times, like when we're stressed, sick, or menstruating. And not only do these fever blisters have bad timing, but they seem to painfully linger like unwanted house guests for up to 21 days.

"These nasty little guys are caused by the herpes simplex virus (HSV-1). For context, HSV-2 is what causes the STD genital herpes outbreaks," explains William Cole, D.C., IFMCP, functional medicine expert and mbg Collective member. If it's any consolation to the itching and discomfort, Cole assures us that there are around 3 million cases of the herpes simplex virus (HSV-1) reported every year. And 85 percent of people will contract it by the time they're 60—meaning you're certainly not alone.While HSV-2 causes most cases of genital herpes, either HSV-1 or HSV-2 can cause a herpes sore on the face or genitals.

Even so, you're probably looking for the fastest way to get rid of a cold sore. Because cold sores are highly contagious, the first step toward shortening their life span and preventing their spread is washing your hands with soapy water often, especially before and after applying lip balm or ointment to an open sore. This will not only help you prevent the spread of the virus to someone else, it will help you prevent spreading it to other parts of your body—though it's not as common, the cold sore virus can spread to the eyes and genitals as well. It’s also important not to share lip balm or other products applied directly to the mouth with others while you have a cold sore.

Here, learn about three more immediate natural cold sore remedies proved to speed up the healing time of an existing outbreak: