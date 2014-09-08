Train Like A Tennis Star! 5 Exercises To Strengthen Your Arms & Core

The US Open is here, which always means excited tennis fans, fierce competition and of course, stunning athletic bodies. The athleticism, drive and performance we see during this time is always so inspiring! Whether or not you will be stepping onto a court, you can still get upper-body strength and beauty, like the pros.

This workout is geared to tone the shoulders, chest, back and arms, which will give you the strength to swing a racket with conviction or rock that new sleeveless dress you’ve been dying to wear. Get ready for a defined, dazzling upper body in no time!

Perform each exercise at a moderate pace, focusing on form. Perform 3 rounds of the entire routine. This workout can be done 3 times per week.

1. T-Raise

Stand with you feet hip-width apart, holding a set of dumbbells at your hips. Deeply bend both knees, shift your hips back and bring your torso parallel to the ground. Engage your core the entire time. Lift the weights up to shoulder height, arms extended straight.

Draw your shoulder blades together as you lift. Bring the weights back down to your starting position and repeat the movement.

Perform 10 reps.