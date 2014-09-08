 Skip to content

Train Like A Tennis Star! 5 Exercises To Strengthen Your Arms & Core

Nora Tobin
NASM-certified Personal Trainer By Nora Tobin
September 8, 2014

The US Open is here, which always means excited tennis fans, fierce competition and of course, stunning athletic bodies. The athleticism, drive and performance we see during this time is always so inspiring! Whether or not you will be stepping onto a court, you can still get upper-body strength and beauty, like the pros.

This workout is geared to tone the shoulders, chest, back and arms, which will give you the strength to swing a racket with conviction or rock that new sleeveless dress you’ve been dying to wear. Get ready for a defined, dazzling upper body in no time!

Perform each exercise at a moderate pace, focusing on form. Perform 3 rounds of the entire routine. This workout can be done 3 times per week.

1. T-Raise

Stand with you feet hip-width apart, holding a set of dumbbells at your hips. Deeply bend both knees, shift your hips back and bring your torso parallel to the ground. Engage your core the entire time. Lift the weights up to shoulder height, arms extended straight.

Draw your shoulder blades together as you lift. Bring the weights back down to your starting position and repeat the movement.

Perform 10 reps.

Train Like A Tennis Star! 5 Exercises To Strengthen Your Arms & Core

2. Side Plank With Lateral Raise

Come onto your side with your feet stacked and your right forearm on the floor. Make sure that your right elbow is underneath your shoulder and that your hand is directly beneath your elbow.

Press your hips up toward the sky, lifting as high as possible. Hold one dumbbell in your left hand, extended straight out from the shoulder.

Lift up directly above your shoulder with the arm extended. Come back to center and repeat the movement. Perform 10 reps each side.

Train Like A Tennis Star! 5 Exercises To Strengthen Your Arms & Core

Train Like A Tennis Star! 5 Exercises To Strengthen Your Arms & Core

3. Triceps Pushup To Mountain Climber

Come into a straight-arm plank with your wrists under your shoulders and legs extended to straight. Deeply bend both arms as you bring your chest toward the floor. Keeping your body as straight as possible, press back up to straight arm plank.

Then, draw your right knee toward your chest, keeping your hips down and level. Come back to center and bring your left knee toward your chest. Return back to your starting position (your straight-arm plank) and repeat the entire movement. Perform 10 reps (1 pushup and 1 mountain climber is 1 rep).

Train Like A Tennis Star! 5 Exercises To Strengthen Your Arms & Core

4. Biceps Holds

Stand with your feet hip-width apart and a slight bend in both knees. Hold a set of dumbbells in each hand.

Bend your elbows and bring your weights up, forming two 90-degree angles with your arms.

Keep your shoulders down away from your ears and core strong. Try to remain as still as possible, engaging the biceps the entire time. Hold this position for 30 seconds.

Train Like A Tennis Star! 5 Exercises To Strengthen Your Arms & Core

5. Opposite Arm And Leg Reach

Come into a straight-arm plank with your wrists under your shoulders and feet slightly wider than hip-width. Engage your legs and core as much as possible. Once you feel steady, lift your right arm up to shoulder height.

As you lift right arm, lift left leg up to hip-height. Come back to center and switch sides.

Move at a controlled pace, while keeping your torso as still as possible. Continue to alternate lifting your opposite leg and arm.

Perform 10 reps each side.

Note: If you feel more comfortable lifting just your arms or just your legs please do so.

Train Like A Tennis Star! 5 Exercises To Strengthen Your Arms & Core

