The Perfect Essential Oil For Every Thanksgiving Week Woe

Magnesium, electrolytes, hemp... whatever makes your travels a little easier, we at mbg are here for it (and have probably written extensively about it). After years of asking well-being leaders about the things that make it into their carry-ons, we've noticed that essential oils almost always make the cut. It makes sense: the little vials are TSA-friendly and easy to pack, and many of them pack an anti-inflammatory punch.

Oils can be especially helpful during Thanksgiving and the days leading up to it; their relaxing, soothing properties can help you keep calm and carry on through last-minute errands and family reunions. Whether you're the one hosting or traveling this holiday season, here are some of our all-time favorite essential routines to lean on every step of the way.